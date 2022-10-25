Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Scripts History, Wins India's First-Ever Gold Medal At U23 World Wrestling Championship

Team India at the U-23 World Wrestling Championship witnessed its biggest victory on October 22 after Aman Sehrawat, a teenager, scripted history by becoming the first-ever wrestler from India to win a gold medal at the tournament being held in Pontevedra, Spain.

Sehrawat Creates History!

Previously, Indian Olympic medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia had both advanced to the finale in their respective divisions in prior competitions. However, they fell short in the end and took home silver.

16-year-old Aman Sehrawat defeated his opponent, Ahmet Duman from Turkey-- who had won the junior European silver medal-- 12-4 in the gold-medal match. Earlier this year, Sehrawat had secured gold at the U-23 Asian Championship and also silver at the U-20 Asian Championship, reported The New Indian Express.

India At U-23 World Wrestling Championships

With six gold, silver, and bronze medal, India finished sixth overall in the U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2022.

Sajan Bhanwala bagged a bronze medal at the tournament and became the first Greco-Roman wrestler from India to secure a podium finish before Nitesh and Vikas. The wrestler managed to outplay Ukraine's Dmytro Vasetskyi in the repechage round to secure the historic medal. He secured a 10-10 win by points over his Ukrainian counterpart.

After bagging a 3-0 win in the first round against Aistis Liaugminas from Lithuania, the athlete lost 0-8 to Alexandrin Gutu from Moldova in the pre-quarters.

Sajan got shy at the bronze medal via the repechage system after Gutu made it into the finals of the 77 kg round. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands to create history for his country.

Only nine Indian wrestlers could participate in the competition after 21 athletes failed to reach Spain due to visa problems.

Also Read: Everything About Central Government's New 'Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda' Drive