Caste discrimination
Muslim Sister & Sikh Brother: Netizens Celebrate Reunion Of Siblings Who Got Separated In 1947

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Twitter

Uplifting
Muslim Sister & Sikh Brother: Netizens Celebrate Reunion Of Siblings Who Got Separated In 1947

Punjab,  18 May 2022 7:26 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-18T12:58:24+05:30

The separated siblings during the partition finally got reunited for the first time in over seven decades. While the brother is a Sikh living in India, the sister is a Muslim from Pakistan.

Since the Kartarpur corridor opened, it has been a gateway of reunions for numerous families and foes who got separated during the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. A similar heartfelt story has again taken over social media by storm.

As per a Twitter post from a Chandigarh-based journalist named Man Aman Singh Chhina, the separated siblings during the partition finally got reunited for the first time in over seven decades. While the brother is a Sikh living in India, the sister is a Muslim from Pakistan. The post stated that the long-separated siblings were finally able to connect, thanks to the Kartarpur corridor.

"One of the biggest advantages of Kartarpur Corridor has been that long separated siblings from 1947 have been able to meet each other. Just watched a video of an Indian brother and his Pakistani sister meeting in Kartarpur. Makes the eyes well up," Chhina captioned his post on Twitter.

Reunited After 75 Years!

While many users got emotional with the post, others expressed their delight over the heartwarming reunion of the brother and sister after nearly 75 years. Here are some of the reactions:

Kartarpur Corridor: A Gateway Of Reunions

In January this year, two brothers, separated during the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947, had gotten reunited after 74 years at the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

An emotional video capturing the moment of the siblings being reunited on January 11 went viral and was widely circulated on social media, NDTV reported.

Mohammad Siddique, a resident of Pakistan's Faisalabad, met his elder brother Habib, who lives in the Phullanwal area of India's Punjab via the Kartarpur Corridor that connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India.

During India's partition, Siddique was an infant when his family split and his elder brother Habib alias Shela grew up on the Indian side of the Partition line.

Also Read: Filmmaker Avinash Das Booked For Posting Photo Of Amit Shah With Arrested IAS Officer Pooja Singhal

