Filmmaker Avinash Das Booked For Posting Photo Of Amit Shah With Arrested IAS Officer Pooja Singhal

Caste discrimination
Trending
India,  17 May 2022 5:56 AM GMT

The picture shows Singhal and Shah at a public event nearly five years ago; however, Das posted a tweet to mislead individuals and defame the minister's reputation, the official said.

The Gujarat police have booked filmmaker Avinash Das for posting a photograph of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who recently was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, an official revealed.

H M Vyas, Police Inspector of Ahmedabad Police's Detection of Crime Branch, stated that 46-year-old Das posted the photograph on his official Twitter handle back on May 8.

Amit Shah And Pooja Singhal's Photo Together!

The above-mentioned picture shows Singhal and Shah at a public event nearly five years ago; however, Das posted a tweet to mislead individuals and defame the minister's reputation, the official was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Furthermore, the filmmaker has also been booked for reportedly insulting the Indian national flag through a posting on March 17, when he had shared a morphed photo of a woman wearing a tricolour on his Facebook handle, the official revealed.

What Are The Cases Registered Against Avinash Das?

An official case has been registered against Avinash Das under the IPC 469 (forgery) and also under section 67 of the IT Act for his post on May 8 on Twitter. The 46-year-old has also been booked under sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and IT Act for his March 17 Facebook post.

Last week, the ED had arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Singhal in a money laundering case involving the alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds and seized over ₹18 crores in cash from the house of a chartered accountant, allegedly linked to Singhal.

Also Read: Adani Group Becomes India's Second-Largest Cement Producer With $10.5 Billion Holcim Deal

