Inspirational! Assam's Small-Town Girl Gets Hired By ISRO As Junior Scientist

Hailing from Assam's Nagaon, Naznin Yasmin has been hired as a junior scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Naznin is an MTech degree holder from Tezpur University who always aspired to work as a rocket scientist.

She took help from one of her scientist friends and used the internet to gain deeper knowledge and make her path to ISRO. She completed her B.Tech in Electronics from NITS Mirza college under Gauhati University. Following which she secured first class in M.Tech from Tezpur University in 2016.

"I was motivated by the story of astronaut Kalpana Chawla. I wanted to see how the rocket gets launched from my childhood and that kept me going," stated Naznin while talking about her motivation to EastMojo.

Naznin gave her written test for selection to ISRO in 2019 and was called for an interview at the North East Space Application Centre at Shillong on August 11, 2021. She will be joining her new job as a scientist at the ISRO headquarters in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh before December 30, 2021.

Naznin is the daughter of a school teacher, Abul Kalam Azad and Manjila Begum, and had completed her schooling at Kadmon Town High School from Juria in Nagaon. She was also awarded the junior research fellowship of the Indian government. Recalling her interview at ISRO, she said:

"I was asked by the panel why I wanted to join ISRO; I said I wanted to fly a rocket."

After Dr Jitendra Nath Goswami, Dipak Kumar Das and Nidhi Sharma who brought laurels to the state of Assam for their tremendous contributions to science and ISRO, Naznin Yasmin, a young scientist from a small town, Juria aspires to look up to her role model, Kalpana Chawla and shape her career with this opportunity and give her contributions to the field of science.

