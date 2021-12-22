All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi All Set To Get Its First Teachers University

Photo Credit: Unsplash and ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi All Set To Get Its First Teachers University

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  22 Dec 2021 8:08 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

According to the commitment of the State Government, 'Delhi Teachers University' Bill 2021 is set to be put before the Delhi Vidhan Sabha during the upcoming session.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet has officially approved the proposal to establish the 'Delhi Teachers University'. At the conclusion of the cabinet meeting, Kejriwal stated during a press conference, that this University will help well-trained and highly qualified teachers in the national capital itself.

According to the commitment of the State Government, 'Delhi Teachers University' Bill 2021 is set to be put before the Delhi Vidhan Sabha during the upcoming session.

'Delhi Teachers University'

"This University will offer among others, 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes like BA-BEd, BSc-Bed, to help develop a new generation of teachers. Delhi Teachers University' will be a public university dedicated to preparing excellent quality Teachers for the city across different school stages," he said.

The Delhi CM also revealed that the students from this University will be attached with State Government schools for the full duration of their course to help them get a hands-on experience on action research with a strong emphasis on it, as per an ANI report.

The releases further stated that this initiative will also help students further gain significant practical knowledge in addition to theoretical knowledge. Meanwhile, the new University will begin the academic session 2022-23.

A Step In The Right Direction

"'Delhi Teachers University' will be a centre for excellence in teacher preparation at both pre-service and in-service in the areas of education studies, leadership and policy," added the Chief Minister.

He also added that it will initially engage in world-class teaching and research in potential parts of teacher education to secure excellence in school education with the help of national and international collaborations.

Also Read: TN: Farmer's Daughter Secures Scholarship Worth Rs 3 Crore From University Of Chicago In US

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Delhi 
Education 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X