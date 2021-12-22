Delhi All Set To Get Its First Teachers University

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet has officially approved the proposal to establish the 'Delhi Teachers University'. At the conclusion of the cabinet meeting, Kejriwal stated during a press conference, that this University will help well-trained and highly qualified teachers in the national capital itself.

According to the commitment of the State Government, 'Delhi Teachers University' Bill 2021 is set to be put before the Delhi Vidhan Sabha during the upcoming session.

'Delhi Teachers University'

"This University will offer among others, 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes like BA-BEd, BSc-Bed, to help develop a new generation of teachers. Delhi Teachers University' will be a public university dedicated to preparing excellent quality Teachers for the city across different school stages," he said.

The Delhi CM also revealed that the students from this University will be attached with State Government schools for the full duration of their course to help them get a hands-on experience on action research with a strong emphasis on it, as per an ANI report.

The releases further stated that this initiative will also help students further gain significant practical knowledge in addition to theoretical knowledge. Meanwhile, the new University will begin the academic session 2022-23.

A Step In The Right Direction

"'Delhi Teachers University' will be a centre for excellence in teacher preparation at both pre-service and in-service in the areas of education studies, leadership and policy," added the Chief Minister.

He also added that it will initially engage in world-class teaching and research in potential parts of teacher education to secure excellence in school education with the help of national and international collaborations.

Also Read: TN: Farmer's Daughter Secures Scholarship Worth Rs 3 Crore From University Of Chicago In US