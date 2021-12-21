All section
TN: Farmers Daughter Secures Scholarship Worth Rs 3 Crore From University Of Chicago In US

TN: Farmer's Daughter Secures Scholarship Worth Rs 3 Crore From University Of Chicago In US

Snehadri Sarkar

Tamil Nadu,  21 Dec 2021 7:41 AM GMT

Swega Saminathan, who is a daughter of a farmer, is from Erode's Kasipalayam village, a release from Dexterity Global, where she had received training under the career and leadership development programs

A 17-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Erode district has defied all odds and managed to receive a massive scholarship to pursue a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Chicago in the United States of America (USA).

As per reports, the above-mentioned individual managed to secure a Rs 3 crore scholarship to fulfil her dream of pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in the US.

Swega Saminathan, who is a daughter of a farmer, is from Erode's Kasipalayam village, a release from Dexterity Global, where she had received training under the career and leadership development programs, said in a release.

Scholarship Worth Rs 3 Crores

Swega was tracked and groomed by Dexterity Global when she was only 14 years old, as per a report in The New Indian Express.

While expressing her absolute delight over the scholarship, Swega passed the credit to the organisation and its founder Sharad Sagar for helping her turning her dream into reality.


