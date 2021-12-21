TN: Farmer's Daughter Secures Scholarship Worth Rs 3 Crore From University Of Chicago In US

A 17-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Erode district has defied all odds and managed to receive a massive scholarship to pursue a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Chicago in the United States of America (USA).

As per reports, the above-mentioned individual managed to secure a Rs 3 crore scholarship to fulfil her dream of pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in the US.

Swega Saminathan, who is a daughter of a farmer, is from Erode's Kasipalayam village, a release from Dexterity Global, where she had received training under the career and leadership development programs, said in a release.

Scholarship Worth Rs 3 Crores

Swega was tracked and groomed by Dexterity Global when she was only 14 years old, as per a report in The New Indian Express.

THIS IS HUGE!! A 17-yr-old Dexterity to College fellow from Erode in Tamil Nadu, the daughter of a small farmer, Swega has been accepted to the University of Chicago (@UChicago), one of the top 10 universities in the world, on a full scholarship worth ₹3 crores. #ThisIsDexterity pic.twitter.com/hsSs4w4Djt — Sharad Vivek Sagar (@SharadTalks) December 20, 2021

While expressing her absolute delight over the scholarship, Swega passed the credit to the organisation and its founder Sharad Sagar for helping her turning her dream into reality.



