Special Marriage! Surrendered Maoist Couple Ties Knot In Odisha, Police Makes All Arrangements

It's never too late to return to the right track, and such is the story of two former Maoists who surrendered and began their new life inning by tieing the knot on Friday. Kalahandi Police solemnised the marriage of former Maoists Kesab Veladi (Ramdas) and Kalamdei Majhi (Gita ), who had laid down their arms in 2020 and 2016, respectively.

The special marriage took place at the Reserve Police Ground in Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalahandi in Odisha. Senior police officials, including Rajesh Pandit, the Deputy Inspector General (South-Western Range) Koraput; Saravana Vivek M, the Superintendent of Police Kalahandi; and Biblab Sarkar, the Commandant CRPF (64the Battalion), also attended the function, reported Hindustan Times.



Maoist Background

According to the Kalahandi Police, Ram Das was an Area Committee Member (ACM) cadre of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN), carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh and finally surrendered in February 2020.

Das said, "I was part of eight encounters with security forces in Bargarh and Kandhamal. But gradually, I realised that I was fighting a hollow battle against the State," quoted the publication.

On the other hand, Gita was with the Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) division of the CPI (Maoist) for two years before she got disenchanted. She surrendered before Kalahandi police in January 2016 and was also rehabilitated.

Provided With Rehabilitation Benefits

Both the two former Naxalites were provided with all rehabilitation benefits as per the government of Odisha's Surrender and Rehabilitation policy. Das received Rs 3.98 lakhs, and Gita was given Rs 2.98 lakhs as per the government's rehabilitation policy. They were also provided with vocational training as per their choice.

SP Vivek M said, "The occasion of such would send a positive signal to Left Wing Extremists who desperately want to return to the mainstream. The police are ready to facilitate LWEs' return to society," quoted the publication.

After the two surrendered, they stayed in police facilities and, during the same period, became familiar with each other and decided to start a life together. Thereafter, their families met and gave a green signal to the couple. The Kalahandi police have also arranged for a rented house for the newly married couple.

Also Read: Upset Over Transfer Orders, 2 UP Teachers Held Students Hostage On School Roof; Booked