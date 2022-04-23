All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Special Marriage! Surrendered Maoist Couple Ties Knot In Odisha, Police Makes All Arrangements

Image Credit- Twitter/ Amitabh Thakur

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Special Marriage! Surrendered Maoist Couple Ties Knot In Odisha, Police Makes All Arrangements

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Odisha,  23 April 2022 10:04 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

After the two surrendered, they stayed in police facilities and, during the same period, became familiar with each other and decided to start a life together.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

It's never too late to return to the right track, and such is the story of two former Maoists who surrendered and began their new life inning by tieing the knot on Friday. Kalahandi Police solemnised the marriage of former Maoists Kesab Veladi (Ramdas) and Kalamdei Majhi (Gita ), who had laid down their arms in 2020 and 2016, respectively.

The special marriage took place at the Reserve Police Ground in Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalahandi in Odisha. Senior police officials, including Rajesh Pandit, the Deputy Inspector General (South-Western Range) Koraput; Saravana Vivek M, the Superintendent of Police Kalahandi; and Biblab Sarkar, the Commandant CRPF (64the Battalion), also attended the function, reported Hindustan Times.

Maoist Background

According to the Kalahandi Police, Ram Das was an Area Committee Member (ACM) cadre of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN), carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh and finally surrendered in February 2020.

Das said, "I was part of eight encounters with security forces in Bargarh and Kandhamal. But gradually, I realised that I was fighting a hollow battle against the State," quoted the publication.

On the other hand, Gita was with the Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) division of the CPI (Maoist) for two years before she got disenchanted. She surrendered before Kalahandi police in January 2016 and was also rehabilitated.

Provided With Rehabilitation Benefits

Both the two former Naxalites were provided with all rehabilitation benefits as per the government of Odisha's Surrender and Rehabilitation policy. Das received Rs 3.98 lakhs, and Gita was given Rs 2.98 lakhs as per the government's rehabilitation policy. They were also provided with vocational training as per their choice.

SP Vivek M said, "The occasion of such would send a positive signal to Left Wing Extremists who desperately want to return to the mainstream. The police are ready to facilitate LWEs' return to society," quoted the publication.

After the two surrendered, they stayed in police facilities and, during the same period, became familiar with each other and decided to start a life together. Thereafter, their families met and gave a green signal to the couple. The Kalahandi police have also arranged for a rented house for the newly married couple.

Also Read: Upset Over Transfer Orders, 2 UP Teachers Held Students Hostage On School Roof; Booked

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Naxals 
Naxalite Couple 
Maoists Marriage 
Odisha 

Must Reads

Fake Pir Caught In India For Duping People? No, Viral Video Is From Pakistan
Does This Video Show Muslims Celebrating After Khargone Violence? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Special Marriage! Surrendered Maoist Couple Ties Knot In Odisha, Police Makes All Arrangements
Here's How On This Day In 1984, American Scientist Disclosed AIDS Virus And Made A Premature Promise
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X