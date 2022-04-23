Upset Over Transfer Orders, 2 UP Teachers Held Students Hostage On School Roof; Booked

Two teachers at a government school in Behjam village of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) have been booked for locking up around 24 students on the school building's roof on Thursday night. The teachers did so in an apparent bid to pressurise the district authorities to cancel their transfer orders, officials said on Friday.

The girl students were confined to the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya's roof by contractual teachers identified as Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar. The duo was instructed to take up posts at schools in the Palia and Ramiya Behar blocks on Thursday.

Laxmikant Pandey, District basic education officer (BSA), told news agency PTI, "The teachers resorted to such tactics to put pressure on the district authorities to cancel an order of transfer to other Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya on disciplinary grounds," reported NDTV.

Pandey, along with Renu Srivastav, District Coordinator of Girl Education, were informed about the incident by hostel warden Lalit Kumari. They immediately rushed to the school, and women staffers of the local police were also called in to resolve the matter. After several hours, the officials and the local police managed to bring back the students to their hostel.

Action Against The Teachers

Given the gravity of the matter, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the teachers Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR has been lodged at Neemgaon police station under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult causing a breach of peace) and 336 (the act of negligence endangering human life or personal safety), reported the Hindustan Times.

Also, a four-member committee consisting of Mala Srivastava, the district coordinator; Anupama Mishra, the state resource group teacher, block education officers (BEOs) of the district head office and Behjam block has been formed to investigate the matter and submit their report within three days.

