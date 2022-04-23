All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
From Issuing I-Cards To Providing Jobs: Bihar Govt Intensifies Process To Include Transgenders Under Social Schemes

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

From Issuing I-Cards To Providing Jobs: Bihar Govt Intensifies Process To Include Transgenders Under Social Schemes

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Bihar,  23 April 2022 6:22 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

As per the officials, the government is trying to give trans people an atmosphere where they will feel protected and live a respectful life like any Indian citizen.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Bihar government has intensified the process of counting transgender individuals in the state to bring them under social security schemes.

According to the government officials, the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down the process and merely 20-25 transgender people have been issued identity cards in the last two years.

"All district authorities have been directed to intensify the survey of counting trans people in their respective areas and provide them identity cards at the earliest," Social Welfare Department Director Raj Kumar told PTI, according to The New Indian Express.

"The term of the welfare board for such individuals expired in January 2021. The state government has also begun the process of reconstituting the board. Its members include people from the transgender community to ensure their recognition and empowerment," Kumar said.

Other Inclusive Schemes For Trans People

He added that there is a provision of the state government for constituting Self Help Groups by transgender people through which they can get bank loans to start livelihood and district administrations have been asked to implement the scheme.

"In addition, we want to provide them education and vocational training so they could get well prepared for respectable regular employment. It will also allow them to enhance their socio-economic status," he said.

Separate public toilets will be established for them, Kumar stated.

"The government is trying to give trans people an atmosphere where they will feel protected and live a respectful life like any Indian citizen," the official said.

Some of them will also be engaged in popularising the Bihar government's women and child welfare schemes, he said.

Also Read: West Bengal: Here's Why People Are Protesting Against Deucha Pachami Coal-Mining Project

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Bihar Govt 
Social Schemes 
Transgenders 
Inclusivity 

Must Reads

Fake Pir Caught In India For Duping People? No, Viral Video Is From Pakistan
Does This Video Show Muslims Celebrating After Khargone Violence? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Special Marriage! Surrendered Maoist Couple Ties Knot In Odisha, Police Makes All Arrangements
Here's How On This Day In 1984, American Scientist Disclosed AIDS Virus And Made A Premature Promise
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X