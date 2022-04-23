From Issuing I-Cards To Providing Jobs: Bihar Govt Intensifies Process To Include Transgenders Under Social Schemes

The Bihar government has intensified the process of counting transgender individuals in the state to bring them under social security schemes.

According to the government officials, the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down the process and merely 20-25 transgender people have been issued identity cards in the last two years.



"All district authorities have been directed to intensify the survey of counting trans people in their respective areas and provide them identity cards at the earliest," Social Welfare Department Director Raj Kumar told PTI, according to The New Indian Express.

"The term of the welfare board for such individuals expired in January 2021. The state government has also begun the process of reconstituting the board. Its members include people from the transgender community to ensure their recognition and empowerment," Kumar said.

Other Inclusive Schemes For Trans People

He added that there is a provision of the state government for constituting Self Help Groups by transgender people through which they can get bank loans to start livelihood and district administrations have been asked to implement the scheme.



"In addition, we want to provide them education and vocational training so they could get well prepared for respectable regular employment. It will also allow them to enhance their socio-economic status," he said.



Separate public toilets will be established for them, Kumar stated.



"The government is trying to give trans people an atmosphere where they will feel protected and live a respectful life like any Indian citizen," the official said.

Some of them will also be engaged in popularising the Bihar government's women and child welfare schemes, he said.

