This ITBP Officer Is Awarded India's Highest Nursing Honour For Saving Lives With Timely Actions

This ITBP Officer Is Awarded Indias Highest Nursing Honour For Saving Lives With Timely Actions

Image Credit: Twitter/ President of India

India,  11 Nov 2022 6:40 AM GMT

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the National Florence Nightingale Award (the highest nursing honour in the country) for the year 2021 to Lissy Achankunju, Assistant Commandant, ITBP, for her efforts to save lives on duty.

The National Florence Nightingale Award 2021 was presented to nurses from across India on November 7 by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The award recognises nurses who have done exemplary work in their field.

The highest nursing honour in the country was also conferred to Lissy Achankunju, Assistant Commandant (Matron) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). She joined the force in 1988 and completed over 30 years of service at various locations.

Lissy was also given the opportunity to work for UN-Mission (DR CONGO) and NSG, where her performance was appreciated. Currently, she is posted at a hospital of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh as a supervisor of nurses and para-medical staff.

Exemplary Work In 34-Years Of Service

In an emergency situation at a soldier's residence in Pantha Chowk camp Srinagar, she independently managed a labour case by providing emergency care. The newborn was immediately shifted to an Army Hospital in Srinagar under medical supervision, reported Tribune India.

When on deputation in National Security Guard (NSG) in 2003, she took timely action in a snake bite case and saved the life of the affected. While being posted in Srinagar and Delhi, she has worked beyond her hours to help patients with Hepatitis and Dengue.

Selfless Service During Pandemic

During the pandemic, the hospital where she is posted now was earmarked as the COVID-19 hospital. She demonstrated excellent team-building skills and trained all her nursing and Para-Medical Staff to control the spread of the virus on the hospital premises.

For her selfless service, she received several recognitions- DG's commendation roll and Gold Disc with one star, four commendation rolls, and three insignias from the director-general of ITBP and other forces. She is widely known for providing quality nursing care to patients and taking timely actions in emergencies to save lives.

Also Read: Equal Opportunity For All! This Organisation Is Making Quality Education Accessible For Marginalised Youth

