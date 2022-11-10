Equal Opportunity For All! This Organisation Is Making Quality Education Accessible For Marginalised Youth

All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credit: Eklavya

Maharashtra,  10 Nov 2022 9:45 AM GMT

Most students in India are first-generation learners from marginalised communities who are traditionally deprived of higher education. Eklavya aims to see every student pursue higher education and earn employment opportunities to become future leaders.

Education is the most important pillar for leading a progressive life. In India, more than 50 per cent of students are first-generation learners who are traditionally deprived of higher education, and most belong to marginalised communities. The roadblock in accessing higher education can be of several types -- financial constraints, family burden, and disability (lack of inclusive infrastructure), among others.

To combat the prevailing issue, Eklavya came into existence intending to democratize access to quality higher education and leadership opportunities for marginalised and underserved communities. The organisation works with the youth and provides them with mentoring, coaching, and information.

Helped Over 700 Learners In Last 4 Years

In the last four years, the purpose-driven organisation has helped over 700 first-generation learners to get into India's top universities and fellowship programs.

Notably, the founders of Eklavya are themselves first-generation learners hailing from marginalised communities. This gives them ground-level experience and expertise to understand the fundamental issue of India better than anyone.

Raju Kendre, Founder of Eklavya, received the prestigious Chevening Award for his effortless work and contribution to society. He was also featured in Forbes India's 30 under 30 lists for his developmental work that aims to empower society.

Eklavya's Strategy To Empower Marginalised Youth

The organisation aims to create awareness among underprivileged youth about higher education opportunities as they believe that most first-generation learners suffer from information asymmetries.

While sharing information with The Logical Indian, the organisation mentioned that they also organise awareness campaigns and seminars in rural Maharashtra in collaboration with local educational institutions.

Additionally, Eklavya orients the youth about quality higher education and career opportunities by showing them different perspectives on education and its benefits.

It also conducts preparatory courses in Maharashtra to prepare these students for entrance exams of premier institutes. The mission is to impact 10 thousand marginalised youth by 2030 through positive intervention.

