Divided By Partition, Reunited By A YouTube Channel: Know How 'Punjabi Lehr' Helped Reunite Over 200 Families

Nasir Dhillon's youtube channel Punjabi Lehr is yet again on the news for uniting a 92-Year-Old man from Jalandhar with his nephew, who was long lost during the India-Pakistan partition. The YouTuber has reunited over 200 people separated by the partition and hopes to continue promoting this idea of love across borders.

A Love Beyond Borders

Dhillon hails from Faisalabad and previously worked with the Punjab Police Forces as a police officer for 12 years. Some four years back, he created the youtube channel after his grandfather motivated him to help reunite those separated by borders. His grandfather was from the Indian Punjab village before the partition, and the many stories that he narrated about the village built an emotional attachment for Dhillon. This struck a chord for him, and he began his pursuit to bring together all the lost relations and spread the message of love and fraternity across borders.

Nasir Dhillon's Youtube channel, with over 600,000 subscribers, has helped over 200 people across the India-Pak borders to reunite. The channel has published more than thousands of videos, and Dhillon hopes to create a lot more to "bridge the gap between the people of East and West Punjab", reported the Live Mint.

Many of his videos are viral for their heartwarming content. His recent video of the 92 years old reuniting with his nephew after 75 years at the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan garnered over three million views and continues to be shared as a symbol of unity and hope.

Looking Back!

Earlier this year, he had also posted about the emotional get-together of 84-year-old Saddique Khan from Pakistan's Punjab and his brother Sikka Khan from Indian Punjab, which was covered extensively by multiple media houses.

Dhillon's grandparents and parents, who torchlit the idea for the youtube channel, had also desired to return to their ancestral village someday. Unfortunately, they passed away, leaving behind that desire unfulfilled, and Dhillon now looks forward to visiting this village someday if the Indian government permits him to.

