All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Divided By Partition, Reunited By A YouTube Channel: Know How Punjabi Lehr Helped Reunite Over 200 Families

Image Credits: Pinterest and Facebook

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Divided By Partition, Reunited By A YouTube Channel: Know How 'Punjabi Lehr' Helped Reunite Over 200 Families

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Others/World,  9 Aug 2022 9:45 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Punjabi Lehr, a YouTube channel run by Nasir Dhillon, hopes to bring those separated by the partition together. With the help of people from India and Pakistan, the channel has been able to unite over 200 families.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Nasir Dhillon's youtube channel Punjabi Lehr is yet again on the news for uniting a 92-Year-Old man from Jalandhar with his nephew, who was long lost during the India-Pakistan partition. The YouTuber has reunited over 200 people separated by the partition and hopes to continue promoting this idea of love across borders.

A Love Beyond Borders

Dhillon hails from Faisalabad and previously worked with the Punjab Police Forces as a police officer for 12 years. Some four years back, he created the youtube channel after his grandfather motivated him to help reunite those separated by borders. His grandfather was from the Indian Punjab village before the partition, and the many stories that he narrated about the village built an emotional attachment for Dhillon. This struck a chord for him, and he began his pursuit to bring together all the lost relations and spread the message of love and fraternity across borders.

Nasir Dhillon's Youtube channel, with over 600,000 subscribers, has helped over 200 people across the India-Pak borders to reunite. The channel has published more than thousands of videos, and Dhillon hopes to create a lot more to "bridge the gap between the people of East and West Punjab", reported the Live Mint.

Many of his videos are viral for their heartwarming content. His recent video of the 92 years old reuniting with his nephew after 75 years at the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan garnered over three million views and continues to be shared as a symbol of unity and hope.

Looking Back!

Earlier this year, he had also posted about the emotional get-together of 84-year-old Saddique Khan from Pakistan's Punjab and his brother Sikka Khan from Indian Punjab, which was covered extensively by multiple media houses.

Dhillon's grandparents and parents, who torchlit the idea for the youtube channel, had also desired to return to their ancestral village someday. Unfortunately, they passed away, leaving behind that desire unfulfilled, and Dhillon now looks forward to visiting this village someday if the Indian government permits him to.

Also Read: After 75 Years! 92-Year-Old Jalandhar Man Reunites With Nephew Lost During India-Pakistan Partition Riots

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Punjabi Lehr 
Partition 
Indo-Pak partition 
Nasir dhillon 
Reunited 

Must Reads

Photo Of Kerala Homestay Viral With False Anti-Reservation Narrative
Did Centre Waive Off Baba Ramdev's Loans Worth Rs 2,212 Crore? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading
Mother-Son Duo In Kerala Clears Off Government Exams Together 
Divided By Partition, Reunited By A YouTube Channel: Know How 'Punjabi Lehr' Helped Reunite Over 200 Families
Similar Posts
Mother-Son Duo In Kerala Clears Off Government Exams Together 
Uplifting

Mother-Son Duo In Kerala Clears Off Government Exams Together 

The Logical Indian Crew
Over 160 Kashmiri Migrant Children, 220 Covid Orphans Gets Admission In Kendriya Vidyalayas For AY 2022
Uplifting

Over 160 Kashmiri Migrant Children, 220 Covid Orphans Gets Admission In Kendriya Vidyalayas For AY...

The Logical Indian Crew
Know About Shubhasish Chakraborty & His Tireless Efforts To Transform An Entire Village In Jharkhand
Uplifting

Know About Shubhasish Chakraborty & His Tireless Efforts To Transform An Entire Village In

Laxmi Mohan Kumar
From Selling Vegetables To Winning Bronze At CWG, Lovepreet Singhs Inspiring Story Of Grit & Determination
Uplifting

From Selling Vegetables To Winning Bronze At CWG, Lovepreet Singh's Inspiring Story Of Grit &...

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu: 24-Yr-Old Patient Receives Hands Of Brain-Dead Donor After Losing Them From Electrocution
Uplifting

Tamil Nadu: 24-Yr-Old Patient Receives Hands Of Brain-Dead Donor After Losing Them From...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X