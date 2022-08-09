After 75 Years! 92-Year-Old Jalandhar Man Reunites With Nephew Lost During India-Pakistan Partition Riots

A nonagenarian man from Punjab reunited with his nephew from Pakistan on Monday (August 8), who were separated during the 1947 partition. The duo lost many of their relatives in the communal violence then.

92-year-old Sarwan Singh met his brother's son Mohan Singh at the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev.

"Nana Ji (Sarwan Singh) was quite happy today when he was going to meet his nephew at Kartarpur Sahib," Parvinder told PTI over the phone.

How Did Both Meet?

At the time of partition, Mohan Singh was about six years old and raised by a Pakistan Muslim family. He now has a new identity, and a Muslim name Afzal Khaliq said Parvinder, reported Hindustan Times.

Two YouTubers from India and Pakistan played a significant role in helping the two relatives reunify after 75 years.

A YouTuber from Jandiala town in the Amritsar district had documented several partition stories, and a few months back, he met Sarwan Singh. He shared a video of Singh's life story on his YouTube channel.

Across the border, a Pakistan-based YouTuber narrated the story of Mohan Singh, who separated from his family at the time of partition.

Fortunately, a Punjab-origin man who settled in Australia saw both the videos and helped the relatives connect.

YouTube Played A Significant Role

In one of the videos, Sarwan Singh described the identity marks of his missing nephew. He said his nephew had two thumbs on one hand and a noticeable mole on one of his thighs, reported NDTV.

On the other hand, in the video shared by the Pakistani YouTuber, similar things were mentioned about Mohan Singh, said Parvinder. Later, the Australia-based man managed to contact both families on either side of the border.

The grandfather identified his nephew with his identity marks, said Parvinder.

Separated During Partition

Sarwan Singh's family used to live in village Chak 37, now part of Pakistan, and 22 members of his extended family were killed in communal violence at the time. Sarwan and other family members managed to cross over to India, but Mohan, who escaped the violence, was later raised by a Muslim family in Pakistan.

The nonagenarian lived in Canada with his son but stayed in the village Sandhman near Jalandhar near his daughter's home since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Parvinder said his mother, Rachhpal Kaur accompanied Sarwan Singh, who met his nephew at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

