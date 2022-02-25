All section
Caste discrimination
You're Not Any Different, You Have Muttappam: Theyyam Artist's Heartfelt Message To Muslim Girl

Credits: Facebook (Sani Peruvannan), Twitter (Vishnu Varma) 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'You're Not Any Different, You Have Muttappam': Theyyam Artist's Heartfelt Message To Muslim Girl

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Kerala,  25 Feb 2022 10:17 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The artist's selfless act has captured thousands of hearts on social media. He could be seen holding her hand, speaking to her in a Kannur dialect, and promising to ease her suffering.

The religious diversity and literacy knowledge of covenantal pluralism remind us of the best of who we are. This seems to be lacking in our country; however, many people still know how to bridge differences among religious communities. The ongoing Hijab row in the state of Karnataka has refused to die down, but some people overlook differences through humanity and love.

A recent video clip of a Theyyam artist comforting a Muslim girl has become one of the prime exams of 'love over religious differences'.

Love Has No Religion

The artist's selfless act has captured thousands of hearts on social media. The incident took place in north Kerala's Kasaragod district on February 15, when a Muthappan Theyyam performer was seen wiping off the tears of a Muslim woman who was reluctant to approach him.

He could be seen holding her hand, speaking to her in a Kannur dialect, and promising to ease her suffering.

Muthappan Theyyam

According to The Indian Express report, Theyyam is a ritualistic art and dance form that showcases tribal and primitive religion through worship of gods, goddesses, warriors, local spirits, deities and Muslim characters from ancient fables.

Muthappan Theyyam is a homage to the deity personified by Vishnu and Shiva, in the form of Thiruvappan and Vellatom, respectively. It represents a hunter god who draws his faithamong the most common and poorest people.

Unlike other temples with certain restrictions, the Parassinikadavu Muthappan temple in Kannur is open to all.

Artist's Message As Muthappan

Artist Sani Peruvannan appeared as Muthappan in front of the unidentified Muslim woman wearing a hijab.

"Come here; you're not any different, are you? Did you feel that way? Did you feel that you're different by your deeds, caste and religion? You may feel that way in your life, but in front of Muthappan, don't say that. Did you see Muthappan? Are you happy? What do you want to say to Muthappan? Do you have any problems in life?" IE quoted Sani as saying

As soon as he questions her, the woman breaks down in tears, following which, Peruvannan comforts her and asks her to read Namaz five times a day and believe in faith. "...You have come in front of me with the realisation that you have not attained long-lasting happiness in this life, and you have not committed any mistakes or hurt anyone. You have always wanted everyone, even your enemies, to be happy," the artist tells her.

"For me, the mosque and the shrine are not different. I am also your master. Do you find any difference in your Nabi, the Mahadevan or the Muthappan? I will hold you tight," Peruvannan, as Muthappan, comforts her.

He could be seen blessing her among hundreds of people and establishing that the message of all religions was harmony, mutual respect and love.

Also Read: "Don't Fight Over Hijab, Saffron": Soldier's Last Message To India Before Hit By Avalanche

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Muttappam 
Theyyam Artist 
Muslim Girl 
Kerala 
Sani Peruvannan 

