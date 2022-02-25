'You're Not Any Different, You Have Muttappam': Theyyam Artist's Heartfelt Message To Muslim Girl

The religious diversity and literacy knowledge of covenantal pluralism remind us of the best of who we are. This seems to be lacking in our country; however, many people still know how to bridge differences among religious communities. The ongoing Hijab row in the state of Karnataka has refused to die down, but some people overlook differences through humanity and love.

A recent video clip of a Theyyam artist comforting a Muslim girl has become one of the prime exams of 'love over religious differences'.

Love Has No Religion

The artist's selfless act has captured thousands of hearts on social media. The incident took place in north Kerala's Kasaragod district on February 15, when a Muthappan Theyyam performer was seen wiping off the tears of a Muslim woman who was reluctant to approach him.

He could be seen holding her hand, speaking to her in a Kannur dialect, and promising to ease her suffering.

A Muthappan theyyam artist's comforting words to a Muslim woman, wiping away her tears, is the kind of act we all needed to see right now at a time when there's so much strife and tension. pic.twitter.com/6GMAY5W3Ua — Vishnu Varma (@VishKVarma) February 23, 2022

Muthappan Theyyam



According to The Indian Express report, Theyyam is a ritualistic art and dance form that showcases tribal and primitive religion through worship of gods, goddesses, warriors, local spirits, deities and Muslim characters from ancient fables.

Muthappan Theyyam is a homage to the deity personified by Vishnu and Shiva, in the form of Thiruvappan and Vellatom, respectively. It represents a hunter god who draws his faithamong the most common and poorest people.

Unlike other temples with certain restrictions, the Parassinikadavu Muthappan temple in Kannur is open to all.

Artist's Message As Muthappan

Artist Sani Peruvannan appeared as Muthappan in front of the unidentified Muslim woman wearing a hijab.

"Come here; you're not any different, are you? Did you feel that way? Did you feel that you're different by your deeds, caste and religion? You may feel that way in your life, but in front of Muthappan, don't say that. Did you see Muthappan? Are you happy? What do you want to say to Muthappan? Do you have any problems in life?" IE quoted Sani as saying

As soon as he questions her, the woman breaks down in tears, following which, Peruvannan comforts her and asks her to read Namaz five times a day and believe in faith. "...You have come in front of me with the realisation that you have not attained long-lasting happiness in this life, and you have not committed any mistakes or hurt anyone. You have always wanted everyone, even your enemies, to be happy," the artist tells her.

"For me, the mosque and the shrine are not different. I am also your master. Do you find any difference in your Nabi, the Mahadevan or the Muthappan? I will hold you tight," Peruvannan, as Muthappan, comforts her.

He could be seen blessing her among hundreds of people and establishing that the message of all religions was harmony, mutual respect and love.

