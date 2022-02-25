"Don't Fight Over Hijab, Saffron": Soldier's Last Message To India Before Hit By Avalanche

"It hurt to see the people of our country fighting over religious beliefs. Don't tiff over hijab and saffron". This is a soldier's message to India, who lost his life in an avalanche in Kashmir on Wednesday, February 23. The 37-year-old Havaldar Altaf Ahmed had conveyed the message through a voice he had sent to his friends.

Audio Note Sent To Media

The media accessed the audio note from friends, who said that Ahmed was making a plea asking people to set aside their differences.

"Be well. Don't fight in the name of religion and caste. Our soldiers are serving here (Kashmir) and giving their lives so that you are well and safe. Think about the nation and teach your children to do that as well," Hindustan Times quoted Ahmed.

He urged people to avoid fighting over a headscarf or a colour. Ahmed said the soldiers were lined at borders and other attack prone areas for all, not any particular religion or community.

"Don't waste our sacrifices. Please. When we hear of such things (hijab controversy), we feel bad because many are dying in front of our eyes at the border," the soldier said.

Formative Years

A native of Kogadu in Karnataka, Ahmed, grew up in Meenupete completed his education up to Class 10 at St Anne's School in Virajpet. He pursued his higher studies at Virajpet Government Junior College. Later, he joined the Army Ordnance Corps Regiment and served for 19 years.

The soldier was posted in the valley. The Corps provides material and logistical support to the Indian Army during war and peace.

Ahmed is survived by his mother, wife, and two children. Wife Zuberi, a resident of Yadapala in Virajpete, has been living in the Matanur district in Kerala for the last ten years.

Also Read: 'Ensure Women Participation In Economy': PM Modi Calls For Startup Push In Rural Areas