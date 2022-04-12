All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Showcasing Communal Harmony, Muslim Tailor Stitches Safa For Lord Hanuman In Prayagraj

Image Credits: The Times of India, Wikipedia

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Showcasing Communal Harmony, Muslim Tailor Stitches 'Safa' For Lord Hanuman In Prayagraj

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh,  12 April 2022 6:03 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Mohd Sartaj Khan has been quietly spreading the message of communal harmony by actively participating in Ramleelas for 11 years and adorning epic characters on stage with his specially-tailored clothes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Presenting a perfect example of communal harmony, a Muslim tailor from Sangam City in Prayagraj, who has been stitching costumes of Ramleela protagonists for over a decade, is now busy sewing the 'safa' (turban) for Lord Hanuman.

The zari-embroidered 'safa' will be resplendent on the presiding deity of the revered Bada Hanuman temple on Hanuman Jayanti, which is celebrated every year on April 16.

Active Participant Since 11 Years

Khuldabad resident, Mohd Sartaj Khan, who has been quietly spreading the message of communal harmony by actively participating in Ramleelas for 11 years and adorning epic characters on stage with his specially-tailored clothes, has taken his mission a step forward, The Times of India reported.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to stich a 'safa' (turban) for Lord Hanuman. The specially embroidered turban would be 70 inches wide and the fabric will be sourced from Japanese silk and embellished with zari," he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sartaj has not been the first in Uttar Pradesh to stitch clothes for Hindu gods or deities.

Other Such Examples

Mohd Saleem, a Muslim tailor from Kanpur, has been making fancy dresses for Lord Krishna and other Hindu deities for more than 40 years. Till now, he has designed hundreds and thousands of fancy dresses of different sizes and supplied them to various Mandir Samitis in the city and other places of Uttar Pradesh.

According to one India TV report, Muslims stitching clothes for Hindu deities, participating in Ram Lila and 'Ram Baraat' and selling items for 'puja in several parts of Uttar Pradesh is as common as Hindus contributing to mosque renovation or helping fellow Muslims in times of need.

For years, Sadiq Ali and his son have been stitching clothes for Ram Lalla, the deity at the makeshift Ram Janambhoomi temple, clothes for Hindu priests and saints.

Roxy, another Muslim tailor in Ayodhya, had also stitched the cloth to cover Ram Lalla's idol to protect it against pigeon droppings. He stitched the tarpaulin that is put up at the temple.

Also Read: Chennai IT Firm Gifts BMW Cars Worth Rs 1 Crore Each To Employees For Their Loyalty, Commitment

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Muslim Tailor 
Communal harmony 
Safa 
Hanuman 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X