Showcasing Communal Harmony, Muslim Tailor Stitches 'Safa' For Lord Hanuman In Prayagraj

Presenting a perfect example of communal harmony, a Muslim tailor from Sangam City in Prayagraj, who has been stitching costumes of Ramleela protagonists for over a decade, is now busy sewing the 'safa' (turban) for Lord Hanuman.

The zari-embroidered 'safa' will be resplendent on the presiding deity of the revered Bada Hanuman temple on Hanuman Jayanti, which is celebrated every year on April 16.

Active Participant Since 11 Years

Khuldabad resident, Mohd Sartaj Khan, who has been quietly spreading the message of communal harmony by actively participating in Ramleelas for 11 years and adorning epic characters on stage with his specially-tailored clothes, has taken his mission a step forward, The Times of India reported.



"I am grateful to have the opportunity to stich a 'safa' (turban) for Lord Hanuman. The specially embroidered turban would be 70 inches wide and the fabric will be sourced from Japanese silk and embellished with zari," he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sartaj has not been the first in Uttar Pradesh to stitch clothes for Hindu gods or deities.

Other Such Examples

Mohd Saleem, a Muslim tailor from Kanpur, has been making fancy dresses for Lord Krishna and other Hindu deities for more than 40 years. Till now, he has designed hundreds and thousands of fancy dresses of different sizes and supplied them to various Mandir Samitis in the city and other places of Uttar Pradesh.



According to one India TV report, Muslims stitching clothes for Hindu deities, participating in Ram Lila and 'Ram Baraat' and selling items for 'puja in several parts of Uttar Pradesh is as common as Hindus contributing to mosque renovation or helping fellow Muslims in times of need.



For years, Sadiq Ali and his son have been stitching clothes for Ram Lalla, the deity at the makeshift Ram Janambhoomi temple, clothes for Hindu priests and saints.



Roxy, another Muslim tailor in Ayodhya, had also stitched the cloth to cover Ram Lalla's idol to protect it against pigeon droppings. He stitched the tarpaulin that is put up at the temple.

Also Read: Chennai IT Firm Gifts BMW Cars Worth Rs 1 Crore Each To Employees For Their Loyalty, Commitment