Chennai IT Firm Gifts BMW Cars Worth Rs 1 Crore Each To Employees For Their Loyalty, Commitment

In what could be termed a nice gesture, five employees of a Chennai based software firm have been handed over one BMW car each by their employer to honour their loyalty and commitment to the company. Global software-as-a-service company-Kissflow Inc handed over the cars, each worth Rs one crore, to its senior management executives on Friday, April 8.

The handing over ceremony was kept under wraps as the company informed some of the five recipients of the cars just hours before the event that they will be proud owners of an expensive luxury brand, The New Indian Express reported.



According to the company CEO Suresh Sambandam, the five were with him right from Kissflow Inc's inception and worked there during its journey. Sambandam stated that some of the recipients of the cars hailed from humble backgrounds and had undergone many challenges before joining his company.

The firm also faced many hurdles, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, some investors even wondered if the company would run successfully.



"There were difficult times. Even during the pandemic, the investors were unsure whether this company would sustain and build a future. Today we are delighted to have paid back the investors, and now it has become a fully owned privately held company," he said.

Came As A Surprise Gift

Not many people were aware of the event, as Friday afternoon was the last working day of the week and many questions popped up in the minds of those assembled at the ceremony, including the infusion of funds or any acquisition.



With much fanfare, the five BMW 530d cars rolled in one by one and lined up parallelly along with the respective families of the five employees, much to the excitement of the gathered staffers.



"The cars are for these five employees who were with me when I dug 100 feet for gold (setting up Kissflow while others left midway)," Sambandam said.

To a query on what the other staffers would get, Sambandam said that it is an inspiration to other employees and a motivation for them to perform much better. He added that they take care of their employees very well.

Some of the beneficiaries were informed only in the afternoon about the fortune that awaited them. Some termed it a 'pleasant surprise' as they thought it was just an outing with the bosses.

"It is a pleasant surprise for me. I thought we were going for lunch or dinner with everyone. Did not expect this," Krishnasayee said.

The recipients of the cars were chief product officer Dinesh Varadharajan, director Vivek Madurai, director Adhi Ramanathan, director (product management) Kausikram Krishnasayee and vice-president Prasanna Rajendran.

