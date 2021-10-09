28-Yr-Old Muslim Artist Gifts Lord Krishna Painting To Temple In Kerala

A picture of Lord Krishna was gifted to Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Ulanadu, a small village near Pandalam in Keralas' Pathanamthitta district which was painted by Jasna Salim, a 28-year-old Muslim homemaker and mother of two from Kozhikode.

Jasna has never been trained as an artist but has been painting Lord Krishna for the past six years. As per reports, she has painted more than 500 paintings of the diety.

"I never had the opportunity to study Krishna or view his portraits because I grew up in a devout Muslim family. I haven't seen any of Krishna's TV shows. "I started painting Lord Krishna by mistake," Jasna said, as reported by News18.



How It All Started



The youngest of Majeed and Sophia's three daughters, Jasna, was nicknamed 'Kannaa' by her parents and other family members. She had no clue, however, that it was the name of Lord Krishna. After her marriage, her communist husband explained the meaning and deity to her.

Then one day, Jasna noticed a drawing of Lord Krishna eating butter from a pot on a piece of paper delivered to her home.

"When I saw the picture of Kannan in the paper, it inspired me to paint one," Jasna stated.

"I gifted it to a Hindu family who is a family friend of mine. One day, the family told me that since hanging my artwork in their home, many good things have transpired in their lives. The news got out, and I got a lot of requests for Lord Krishna paintings," the woman explained.

Following this, she received encouragement from her spouse, who urged her to pursue her passion for painting. However, some maternal family members objected to her sketching Lord Krishna, claiming that it violated religious precepts.

"There have been many times where Hindu families have made preparations for me to offer namaz when I visit their homes, so what's wrong with creating a painting that assists a person of another religion in pursuing their faith?" she said as reported by The Times Of India.

After a devotees' organisation approached her seeking an artwork to be handed to the Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pathanamthitta district, she went to the temple and delivered the painting.

"I attempted to paint various images, but I can only paint one image perfectly - Little Krishna sitting with a butter pot, and now everyone wants to see it." "I feel satisfied when I draw 'Kannan,' and I finish it perfectly," Jasna said.

