All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
28-Yr-Old Muslim Artist Gifts Lord Krishna Painting To Temple In Kerala

Image Credits: Twitter/PrasadVPotluri

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

28-Yr-Old Muslim Artist Gifts Lord Krishna Painting To Temple In Kerala

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

Kerala,  9 Oct 2021 3:47 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-09T09:24:43+05:30check update history

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Jasna Salim is not trained as an artist but has been painting Lord Krishna for the past six years. As per reports, she has painted more than 500 paintings of the diety.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A picture of Lord Krishna was gifted to Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Ulanadu, a small village near Pandalam in Keralas' Pathanamthitta district which was painted by Jasna Salim, a 28-year-old Muslim homemaker and mother of two from Kozhikode.

Jasna has never been trained as an artist but has been painting Lord Krishna for the past six years. As per reports, she has painted more than 500 paintings of the diety.

"I never had the opportunity to study Krishna or view his portraits because I grew up in a devout Muslim family. I haven't seen any of Krishna's TV shows. "I started painting Lord Krishna by mistake," Jasna said, as reported by News18.

How It All Started

The youngest of Majeed and Sophia's three daughters, Jasna, was nicknamed 'Kannaa' by her parents and other family members. She had no clue, however, that it was the name of Lord Krishna. After her marriage, her communist husband explained the meaning and deity to her.

Then one day, Jasna noticed a drawing of Lord Krishna eating butter from a pot on a piece of paper delivered to her home.

"When I saw the picture of Kannan in the paper, it inspired me to paint one," Jasna stated.

"I gifted it to a Hindu family who is a family friend of mine. One day, the family told me that since hanging my artwork in their home, many good things have transpired in their lives. The news got out, and I got a lot of requests for Lord Krishna paintings," the woman explained.

Following this, she received encouragement from her spouse, who urged her to pursue her passion for painting. However, some maternal family members objected to her sketching Lord Krishna, claiming that it violated religious precepts.

"There have been many times where Hindu families have made preparations for me to offer namaz when I visit their homes, so what's wrong with creating a painting that assists a person of another religion in pursuing their faith?" she said as reported by The Times Of India.

After a devotees' organisation approached her seeking an artwork to be handed to the Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pathanamthitta district, she went to the temple and delivered the painting.

"I attempted to paint various images, but I can only paint one image perfectly - Little Krishna sitting with a butter pot, and now everyone wants to see it." "I feel satisfied when I draw 'Kannan,' and I finish it perfectly," Jasna said.

Also Read: From Securing Airspace To Saving Lives During Disasters: The Evolving Role Of 'Indian Air Force'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Kerala 
Krishna 
muslim 
hindu 
Temples 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X