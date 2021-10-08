All section
From Securing Airspace To Saving Lives During Disasters: The Evolving Role Of Indian Air Force

Image Credits: Twitter/NarendraModi

Defence
The Logical Indian Crew

From Securing Airspace To Saving Lives During Disasters: The Evolving Role Of 'Indian Air Force'

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

India,  8 Oct 2021 10:16 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Every year on October 8, the country celebrates Indian Air Force Day (IAF) to raise awareness across the globe about IAF as an organisation working towards strengthening national security.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), commonly known as the Bharatiya Vayu Sena, was founded on October 8, 1932, with 25 men, 19 of which were combat pilots. Since then, the Air Force has seen extensive modernisation and expansion, both in terms of workforce and technological capabilities. After the United States, China, and Russia, it is the world's fourth-largest air force, with over 1,70,000 troops and 1,500 aircraft.

It also has the world's seventh-best air force, outperforming Germany, Australia, and Japan. Every year on October 8, the country celebrates Indian Air Force Day (IAF) to raise awareness around the world about IAF as an organisation working towards strengthening national security.

The Indian Air Force has been protecting the country and its people for almost eight decades. Its primary mission is to protect Indian Territory and national interests from all threats posed by other armed forces and safeguarding Indian aerospace.

The Indian Air Force: Facts And Figures

The Air Force also provides climate relief. It assisted with relief work during natural disasters such as the storm in Gujarat in 1998, in 2004 the tsunami, and floods in North India. During the Uttarakhand flash floods, the IAF set a global record by rescuing civilians in "Rahaat" Misson. Around 20,000 people were airlifted.

IAF personnel have also participated in humanitarian operations such as Operation Rainbow in Sri Lanka.

The AIF set a new world record when it landed a C-130J at the height of 16614 feet at the Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in Ladakh.

The Indian Air Force's motto is drawn from Gita's eleventh chapter. The Lord is exhibiting Arjuna His Supreme Divine form, and the Lord's enormous form is reaching for the sky with splendour, creating terror and a loss of self-control in Arjuna's thoughts. Similarly, the Indian Air Force strives to overwhelm adversaries by employing aerospace strength in national defence.

The Indian Aircraft Carrier-1 (IAC-1) is the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier. The carrier, dubbed INS Vikrant, is expected to join the Navy in 2022.

Also Read: 4% Schools In Tamil Nadu Running With Just One Teacher: UNESCO


Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Airforce 
IAF 
IAF Officer 
Air force day 

