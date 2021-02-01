80-Year-Old Woman Forgets Bag With Rs 1.55 Lakh Cash, Mumbai Police Recovers In 11 Hours

In a rare feat, the Bangur Nagar Police Station in Mumbai's Malad managed to recover a bag with ₹1.55 lakh cash within 11 hours which was misplaced by an 80-year-old woman.

The incident took place when the octogenarian was travelling from Goregaon to Malad on Link Road. While travelling she had forgotten the bag full of cash in an auto. On being intimated about the incident, the police launched a search operation and scrutinised CCTV camera footage to track the route and identify the driver.

Recovered In Record Time!



An 80 y/o old lady travelling from Goregaon to Malad lost ₹1,55,000 in an auto.



Bangur Nagar P.Stn retrieved her money within 11 hours by checking the nearby CCTV's and handed it over to her.#MumbaiCaseFiles pic.twitter.com/oEcuIKLM0e — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 1, 2021

The Mumbai Police took it to the social media platform to share the details of the event. According to media reports, the incident had taken place on Saturday, January 30.



Free Press Journal reported that police teams were deployed to check CCTV camera footage, however, the registration number of the vehicle was not clear.

"One feature of the auto, however, caught the police's eye, which was an advertisement with a popular actor on the auto. With this information at hand, we activated our network and checked all the autorickshaw in Behrambaug, Kajupada, Oshiwara and Jogeshwari (W) but all in vain," said a police official.

Later, the police received information on an auto which matched the description and was traced promptly.

Netizens lauded the department's efforts in recovering the cash and ensuring that the money reached the rightful owner in a record time.

Wow! Proud of our Mumbai Police — Satish Gujaran (@satishgujaran) February 1, 2021





Great Job

Hindi filmo ki tarah lhappy ending — sayyedjafaraalam (@Jafaraalam) February 1, 2021

Also Read: Haryana DSP Honoured For Helping Migrant Workers Reach Home During Pandemic