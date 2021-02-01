Haryana DSP Honoured For Helping Migrant Workers Reach Home During Pandemic

Trending

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar awarded Purnima Singh, who is the current Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Haryana Crime Investigation Department.

Haryana   |   1 Feb 2021 9:05 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: The Indian Express

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday, January 31, facilitated a Haryana police officer, Purnima Singh, for her contribution in facilitating the movement of migrant workers during COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar awarded Purnima Singh, who is the current Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Haryana Crime Investigation Department, The Indian Express reported.

The event was held to celebrate the foundation day of the NCW at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The event also aimed at felicitating women officers for their exceptional work.

Among others who were present in the function included NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma and Union Minister Ratan Lal Kataria.

Women cops from across the country, who were "frontline workers" during the epidemic were felicitated and honoured.

The Haryana government had arranged the movement of migrant workers to their native states during the pandemic.

