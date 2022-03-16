All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Boosting MSME, Govt Launches Innovative Scheme; Will Provide Design, Financial Aid To Bussiness

Credits: PIB, MSME 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Boosting MSME, Govt Launches Innovative Scheme; Will Provide Design, Financial Aid To Bussiness

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

8,  16 March 2022 10:31 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The new strategy would create a hub for innovation activities, facilitating and guiding the development of ideas into a reasonable business proposition.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises launched the MSME Innovative Scheme on Thursday, March 11, to help entrepreneurs develop new ventures and a new step towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. The scheme combines existing sub-schemes for small businesses around incubation, design, and intellectual property rights (IPR).

The partner institutions are the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, IITs, National Institute of Technology (NIT), National Institute of Design (NID), and others.

Mentoring, Boosting New Ideas

The new strategy would create a hub for innovation activities, facilitating and guiding the development of ideas into a reasonable business proposition. The business generated would further benefit society directly and can be marketed accordingly.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes India can become atmanirbhar, create employment, boost entrepreneurship, adopt new technologies, enhance GDP and exports through MSMEs. The scheme will support different ideas, and our enterprises should also endeavour to achieve high growth in manufacturing the way businesses in countries like the US and China have achieved. The new initiative will ensure support through guidance, financial and technical support," Financial Express quoted MSME Minister Narayan Rane as saying.

Incubation

The scheme would promote the adoption of the latest technologies among businesses. The ideas would then be incubated at eligible institutions recognised by the government.

Financial assistance of up to Rs 15 lakh will be provided for each innovation, apart from up to Rs 1 crore support for procuring plant and machinery for MSMEs.

Design

The individuals will be mentored and given financial assistance towards solving design-related problems for new product development. The same aid will be provided for the improvement of existing products.

The micro enterprises can access up to 75 per cent of the total project cost, while small and medium businesses would be provided with 60 percent financing.

Intellectual Property Rights

IPR comes to play when the MSME ideas need protection and commercialisation. The MSMEs would be eligible to get their cost incurred on registration of a patent, trademark, geographical indications (GI), and design reimbursed.

The maximum assistance would be Rs 5 lakh for a foreign patent, Rs 1 lakh for a domestic patent, Rs 2 lakh for GI registration, Rs 15,000 for design registration, and Rs 10,000 for trademark.

Also Read: Tobacco-Free Denmark: No Cigars, Nicotine Products For Citizens Born After 2010, Govt Proposes Ban On Sales

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
MSME 
Govt 
Innovative Scheme 
Incubation 
Design 
IPR 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X