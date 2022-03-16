Tobacco-Free Denmark: No Cigars, Nicotine Products For Citizens Born After 2010, Govt Proposes Ban On Sales

There will be no access to cigarettes and other tobacco products to people born after 2010, the Denmark government confirmed on Tuesday, March 15. The authorities plan to ban the sales of all nicotine products, with an aim to make the future generation Tobacco Free.

The prohibition at the current time will devoid the youngsters from getting used to smoking cigars or consuming any Tobacco-based product.

"If necessary, we are ready to ban the sale (of these products) to this generation by progressively raising the age limit," NDTV quoted Health Minister Magnus Heunicke as saying.

Country Statistics

The current age for Danes to buy cigarettes or e-cigarettes is 18 years, and the people falling in the age bracket of 15-to-29-years account for 31 percent of the total smokers. The prevalence of smoking is the large percentage of men and women aged 15 and over, who currently smoke a tobacco product on a daily basis.

Given the numbers, smoking has been the primary cause of cancer among 5.8 million Nordic country people. The consumption of Tobacco claims around 13,600 deaths every year. It is also one of the leading reasons for increased stress among youngsters.

According to an analysis by a Danish Cancer Society over the ban on Tobacco, nearly 64 per cent of people favoured the government's plan, and 67 per cent were among those aged 18-34.

Increase In Age For Alcohol Consumption



Reportedly, Denmark's Social Democratic government said it also plans to address alcohol consumption among the youth. It will raise the legal age for purchasing drinks with 16.5 per cent alcohol from 16 to 18.

New Zealand's Ban On Tobacco

The country announced a pioneering plan to prohibit the sale by raising the age limit as of 2027. The government banned anyone 14 years or younger from purchasing cigarettes, and it would raise the minimum age to buy cigarettes every year beginning in 2023.

Also Read: Animal Care At Doorstep: MP Govt Launches Mobile Veterinary Units In Remote, Under-Served Regions