Rs 1,000 Cr For Every Kilo Lost! Motivated By Gadkaris Weight Loss Challenge, MP Firojiya Reduces 32 Kg

Image Credit- DD News, Twitter/ Anil Firojiya

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Rs 1,000 Cr For Every Kilo Lost! Motivated By Gadkari's Weight Loss Challenge, MP Firojiya Reduces 32 Kg

Madhya Pradesh,  23 Oct 2022 6:52 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-10-23T15:20:41+05:30check update history

Four months prior, Union Minister Gadkari had promised to give ₹ 1000 crore for development work for every kilo lost. MP Anil Firojiya lost 32 kgs and got approved plans for his area worth ₹ 2,300 crores.

Anil Firojiya, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh who is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has shed 32 kilograms after Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, challenged him in an event held in February.

Gadkari had promised Forojiya to give ₹ 1000 crore for development work for every kilo lost.

'Losing Weight Results In Increased Funding'

When the MP met the Union Minister, he informed the latter of his weight loss. The minister was happy to hear about it, and, as promised, he has approved development plans for the area totalling ₹ 2,300 crores.

MP Firojiya said, "If losing weight results in increased funding for Ujjain, I'll lose even more weight. I'm prepared to keep up my exercise routine for the benefit of the constituency."

Beginning Of The Weight Loss Journey

In February, Minister Gadkari said that he made a condition that MP Firojiya needs to lose weight to receive funding in exchange for approving development plans for his constituency and ₹ 1,000 crores to be allocated for each kilogram he loses.

The MP lost around 15 kg in June, and his weight has decreased from 135 kg to 93 kg. Even Minister Gadkari struggled to recognise him in the old photo when the man showed it, according to Hindustan Times.

Anil Firojiya said, "I follow an Ayurvedic diet chart. I usually wake up at 5:30 in the morning and go for a walk. I do yoga, fitness, and running every morning. I consume a quick breakfast. I have a salad, a bowl of green veggies, and a roti cooked with various grains for lunch and dinner."

Also Read: Thanks To Doctors! This Kenyan Woman With Stage IV Cancer Gets Fresh Lease Of Life In Delhi Hospital



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Apoorva Chakrayat
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Nitin Gadkari 
Anil Firojiya 
Weight Loss 
Development Work 

