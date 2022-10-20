Thanks To Doctors! This Kenyan Woman With Stage IV Cancer Gets Fresh Lease Of Life In Delhi Hospital

All section
Caste discrimination
Health
She is a mass communication undergrad student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

Delhi,  20 Oct 2022 4:54 AM GMT

She was hospitalised at Apollo Hospital on January 20 of this year for initial illness management; however, chemotherapy and immunotherapy were prescribed when her condition worsened due to a significant amount of disease.

A 57-year-old Kenyan woman diagnosed with stage IV endometrial cancer received a new lease of life after undergoing "low dose" immunotherapy and chemotherapy at Apollo hospital.

The patient had been battling endometrial cancer for the previous year and underwent surgery in her native Kenya in November 2021. But following the surgery, the illness expanded to other organs, and the patient experienced new complications.

Admitted To Apollo At The Beginning Of This Year

She was hospitalised at Apollo Hospital on January 20 of this year for initial illness management; however, chemotherapy and immunotherapy were prescribed when her condition worsened due to a significant amount of disease.

Dr Ajay Gupta, a senior consultant in medical oncology, said, "To combat the severe condition, she required chemotherapy. We started her on weekly chemotherapy because of her poor overall health. She demonstrated physical improvement after two months of therapy, and the illness process stabilised."

Best Possible Outcome From Low-Dose Immunotherapy & Chemotherapy

Doctors claimed that a case of endometrial cancer had never demonstrated such a remarkable response to low-dose immunotherapy and chemotherapy, reported The New Indian Express.

Despite the possible chance that this high-risk condition would worsen when the chemotherapy was discontinued, low-dose immunotherapy, which was relatively affordable, was added to her chemotherapy treatment to prevent the problem.

According to Dr Gupta, she has recovered well, is no longer experiencing any symptoms, and is returning to her own country with instructions to continue immunotherapy there.

What Is Endometrial Cancer?

Endometrial cancer starts when cells in the endometrium, the inner lining of the uterus, begin to grow out of control. Cells in nearly any body part can become cancerous and spread to other parts of the body.

Its maximum cases occur in women after age 55 with a critical sign of abnormal vaginal bleeding, such as bleeding after menopause or between periods. Other symptoms may include pelvic pain and pain during sex; however, some women experience no symptoms at all.

Also Read: Mumbai Airport Switches To 100% Green Energy, Aims 'Net Zero Carbon Emission' By 2029



