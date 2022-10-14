Global Movement In Menstruation Education: Menstrual Health Hub Gets New Leadership, Set To Reimagine Future

Prioritising the menstrual health needs of girls and women will pave the way for their improvement in educational and socio-economic related activities. The investment in menstrual health reflects global health and gender equity, driving change to a large extent. The Menstrual Health Hub has been working on the same line for the last seven years with the message to build a society and infrastructure that is gender-equal and accessible for all.

It has worked to build and shape menstrual health as an intersectional, diverse, and thriving field. According to the organisation, it invests in the collective approach to create a gender-equal infrastructure with the ability to achieve United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It envisions bringing menstruation to the mainstream from the margins through the collective efforts of all the stakeholders.

While sharing the information with The Logical Indian, the organisation said that there are over 920 organisations registered with MH Hub representing 144 countries. All the stakeholders are at an online home where they can do policy advocacy, research, and innovation around menstrual health, menstrual equity, and period poverty. Several NGO leaders, UN agencies, coaches, and journalists are associated with MH Hub to find research and new partners and stay up-to-date on all the recent victories worldwide of menstrual health.

After years of consistent hard work in menstrual health, the MH Hub has announced to transfer of its leadership. Transferring leadership to Uninhibited India paves the way for MH Hub to become more diverse and inclusive and represent global south voices. As of 2023, Uninhibited will officially take over the MH Hub, including the website, socialmedia channels, and newsletter.

Focus On Reproductive Health Education

Uninhibited is dedicated to improving the equal participation of girls, women, and people who menstruate by providing them with safe spaces, sexual, menstrual, and reproductive health information, healthcare, products, and infrastructure. They have anchored themselves to address the roots of menstrual shame, taboo, and stigma. The effort is to decolonise menstrual health through various initiatives.

It has also taken several initiatives and integrated social engagement programmes- The PeriodShala, Hello Saathi, and The Period Fellowship. The aim is to create awareness around menstrual health and ready future leaders who have the potential to educate others.

Now, Uninhibited will carry the MH Hub's mission to trigger collective impacts of global menstrual health through various strategies- collectively bringing the Menstrual Health community for advocacy efforts and knowledge-sharing, creating accessible and safe spaces for underrepresented voices to step forward for shaping the menstrual ecosystem.

