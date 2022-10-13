Indian Army Goes Green, To Induct Electric Vehicles In Ground Transport Fleet

Towards an effort of green push, the Indian Army has prepared a plan to induct electric vehicles in the ground transport fleet. This will help fulfil the operational commitments by reducing carbon emissions and dependency on fossil fuels that lead to pollution and harm the environment.

An official familiar with the matter said, "Various factors unique to the army's employability, remote locations of employment and operational commitments were considered to arrive at a definite time-bound road map for inducting electric vehicles."

Green Push To Replace Army-Run Vehicles

The target is to induct electric-operated light vehicles, motorcycles and buses in their day-to-day transportation requirements. The initiative of green push will see Army replace around 48 per cent of motorcycles, 25 per cent of light vehicles and 38 per cent of buses. The entire process of the shift to electric vehicles from fossil fuel-run vehicles will be done in line with the Army's requirements in different terrains.

According to officials, the EV push has already been executed in New Delhi and is likely to be implemented in Kolkata, Lucknow and Pune in the coming months. The infrastructure to support EVs is also being set up. The official added that charging points are being set up, transformers to bear the energy load are being installed, and solar panels to generate energy are also prepared for installation.

Step To Address Climate Change

The director of the climate program at World Resource Institute, India, Ulka Kelkar, said, "This is a good example of the whole-of-society approach needed to address climate change. Electric vehicle fleets powered by renewable energy can moderate the growth of the transport sector emissions," reported Hindustan Times.

The Army's plan to induct EVs will also see support from the government's policy- faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and EV (FAME) I and II. The policy promotes the manufacturing and production of electric vehicles. The Army has already started EVs as part of civil hired transport to meet external requirements.

