All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Army Goes Green, To Induct Electric Vehicles In Ground Transport Fleet

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Pixabay (Representational)

Sustainability
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Army Goes Green, To Induct Electric Vehicles In Ground Transport Fleet

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  13 Oct 2022 9:56 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Indian Army has drawn a roadmap to induct electric vehicles (EVs) in the ground transport fleet. The effort is to reduce carbon emissions and distance from dependence on fossil fuels by installing electric-operated light cars, motorcycles, and buses.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Towards an effort of green push, the Indian Army has prepared a plan to induct electric vehicles in the ground transport fleet. This will help fulfil the operational commitments by reducing carbon emissions and dependency on fossil fuels that lead to pollution and harm the environment.

An official familiar with the matter said, "Various factors unique to the army's employability, remote locations of employment and operational commitments were considered to arrive at a definite time-bound road map for inducting electric vehicles."

Green Push To Replace Army-Run Vehicles

The target is to induct electric-operated light vehicles, motorcycles and buses in their day-to-day transportation requirements. The initiative of green push will see Army replace around 48 per cent of motorcycles, 25 per cent of light vehicles and 38 per cent of buses. The entire process of the shift to electric vehicles from fossil fuel-run vehicles will be done in line with the Army's requirements in different terrains.

According to officials, the EV push has already been executed in New Delhi and is likely to be implemented in Kolkata, Lucknow and Pune in the coming months. The infrastructure to support EVs is also being set up. The official added that charging points are being set up, transformers to bear the energy load are being installed, and solar panels to generate energy are also prepared for installation.

Step To Address Climate Change

The director of the climate program at World Resource Institute, India, Ulka Kelkar, said, "This is a good example of the whole-of-society approach needed to address climate change. Electric vehicle fleets powered by renewable energy can moderate the growth of the transport sector emissions," reported Hindustan Times.

The Army's plan to induct EVs will also see support from the government's policy- faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and EV (FAME) I and II. The policy promotes the manufacturing and production of electric vehicles. The Army has already started EVs as part of civil hired transport to meet external requirements.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Man In Shahjahanpur Donates Land For Hanuman Temple

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Indian Army 
Army Green Push 
Army EVs 
Indian Army EV Fleet 

Must Reads

Media Outlets Make False Claims About Electricity Theft By Madrasas And Mosques In Rampur, UP
No, Protestors Against Hijab Policy Aren't Going Topless In Iran; Video Shared With False Claim!
More Than Half Of LGBTQ Youth Who Came Out At Young Age Have Contemplated Suicide, Reveals Study
Jammu Withdraws Order That Allowed Non-Locals To Vote, Amidst Massive Backlash
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X