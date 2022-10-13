Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Man In Shahjahanpur Donates Land For Hanuman Temple

Towards setting an example of communal harmony and brotherhood, a Muslim man in Shahjahanpur has donated a part of his land to the district administration so that a temple coming on the way of a national highway can be shifted. The villagers and the administration are lauding the effort.



According to the officials, the assignment to widen the road of Delhi-Lucknow National Highway (NH)-24 was not able to get headway because of the temple near Kachiyani village. In the past, many villagers opposed the widening of the road and mentioned that the temple should not be removed as it might hurt the sentiments of people from the Hindu religion.

Intent To Solve The Issue

Taking note of the matter, Babu Ali came forward to solve the issue through a peaceful approach. He gave one 'bigha' (0.65 hectares) of his land, which is based near to project, so that the temple, which is coming on the way of the national highway expansion project, can be shifted.

The Additional District Magistrate, Ramsevak Dwivedi, confirmed the same on Wednesday (October 12). The Deputy District Magistrate of Tilhar city has added that the legal proceeding to transfer the temple land to the administration for the NH project has been completed. She also lauded Ali's efforts to set an example of Hindu-Muslim unity, reported Hindustan Times.

Similar Instances Of Communal Harmony

Earlier in September, a Chennai-based Muslim couple donated ₹1.02 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani's donation consisted of furniture and utensils worth ₹87 lakh for the newly constructed Padmavathi rest house and a demand draft (DD) of ₹15 lakh for the SV Anna Prasadam Trust.

The couple handed over the donation to TTD to promote communal harmony. The Muslim couple hasn't donated towards the development of the temple for the first time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they offered a tractor-mounted multi-dimensional sprayer to the temple to spray disinfectants on the premises.

