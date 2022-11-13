Even After Losing Hands In An Accident, This J&K Para Cricket Team Player Never Gave Up On Playing Cricket

Amir Hussain Lone is a 29-year-old differently-abled cricketer from Waghama village of Bijbehara town, 48 kilometres south of Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar. The cricketer, who currently captains Jammu & Kashmir's para cricket team has been praised by cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Ashish Nehra. In 2016. Nehra invited him to dinner and to watch the 2016 T-20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede, whereas Sachin Tendulkar sent him a gift.

Amir has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to para cricket. He bowls using his feet and bats by placing the bat between his chin and neck. Through his talent, he has attracted admiration and attention throughout the valley.



'I Owe My Life To Indian Army'

Amir lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill when he was eight years old. He recalled the incident and said, "I still remember it was 1997 when my mother asked me to bring lunch to the family-run sawmill, father and older brother were working. They were having lunch with the other workers and had left the sawmill running. My jacket got caught in it, and my arms were chopped off. It took about three years to get better. Later, when I discovered my father had to sell the sawmill to pay for my treatment, that is when I broke down", says Amir.

Many people have played a significant role in saving Amir's life, but the Indian Army deserves the most credit, he says. Amir stated that he owed his life to the Indian Army because if Army soldiers had not taken him to the hospital immediately, he would not have survived.



'Loss Of My Grandmother Left Huge Impact

The most effective source of support for Amir after his accident was his grandmother, who assisted him with his everyday chores and encouraged him to return to school after a three-year break. Until she passed away, she devoted the remainder of her life to him.

In a conversation with The Logical India, the cricketer stated, "After she passed away, I still remember going to her kabra (grave) and asking her to help me with my clothes, but she didn't respond. Her death made me learn and do everything on my own, and I now use my feet and chin to shave and carry out my everyday tasks.

Agains t All Odds

Lone has had a passion for cricket since he was a little child, and even after the tragedy, he was certain that his misfortune would not stop him from pursuing that passion. Despite having a disability, he trained such that he could play the sport excellently.



The para sportsman has competed in Delhi, Lucknow, Kerala, Mumbai, and Hyderabad cricket leagues. He attracted the most attention in Lucknow out of those. Additionally, he recently received the opportunity to play in Sharjah for the United Arab Emirates Dubai Premier League (UAE).

Amir said, "I am a huge fan of the legendary Tendulkar, and I want to play for my country just like him. He is my inspiration." He added that he still believes much more must be done to promote para sports in the valley.



When Amir Was Disparaged

Despite being strong throughout his life, there were times which left Amir mentally depressed. One such incident was when a teacher at the school did not want him there because she thought that it was futile for him. She had then asked him to leave.

The second incident happened when Amir applied for a job. The official called him there, only to mock his disability in front of several other senior officials. The official insulted and humiliated him. Amir said, "After growing up, it was only this one time when I felt unworthy."

'No support from J&K Government'

Amir asserted that while Jammu & Kashmir government frequently supports sports, it has never encouraged para cricket. He has been a source of pride for the valley and the state for almost nine years now, and yet, neither the prior nor the current governments have offered any support, he says.

He said, "I have been urging the government for employment, but I haven't been provided any; the former government didn't offer any support, so I expected from the new government, but there hasn't been any response from their side either yet."

