This Wheelchair-Bound Woman Is Inspiring Many, Represented India At International Beauty Pageant

Our society is getting somewhat better for the differently capable individual. Additionally, differently-abled people frequently set an example by demonstrating and achieving accomplishments that an average person cannot.

Somya Thakur is setting an example for the specially abled as she holds the title of Miss Wheelchair World India 2022 and represents India on the international stage.

Following Dream Of Being Beauty Queen

When Somya was 11 months old, she had scoliosis and a locomotor disability. Due to her weakening leg muscles and inability to support her weight, she was forced to use a wheelchair from the beginning, according to the Times of India.

Her father, Rajinder Singh, is a retired officer from Excise Department, and her mother, Sarita, is a homemaker.

She fought despite all the physical and financial odds and graduated without burdening her parents. She is currently following her dream of being a famous beauty queen while working as a human resource (HR) specialist for a private company in Mohali.

Seeking Financial Support From Government

Beauty competitions usually require a lot of money; hence, Somya expects the government to help her pursue her goal. She is supported by associations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), including Arjoi and the Sunita Bhatia Foundation.

Somya said, "These kinds of contests demand lakhs of rupees to enter, so I seek financial support from the government; after many rounds of interviews, I finally got the chance to compete in the Miss Wheelchair Worlds 2022.

She represented India at the Miss Wheelchair World 2022 contest in Rosarito, Mexico. Around 30 other countries participated in the competition, including Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, Canada, France, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Somya made it to the list of the top 5 finalists and shared a glimpse of the content through her Instagram account. She wrote, "Within our top 5 were Miss Wheelchair World Mongolia and Miss Wheelchair World India. Congratulations! They did an excellent job and discipline during the week of activities."

