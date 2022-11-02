Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Pats Odisha's Kuni Dehury And IIT Bhubaneswar For Their Outstanding Innovations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 30), during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, showered praises on Odisha's Kuni Dehury, a master silk reeler, and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneshwar for their innovations which make them outstanding among others.

The 35-year-old Kuni is a resident of the nondescript Kardapal village in Odisha's Keonjhar district and runs a silk spinning centre. She garnered praise for operating the centre by utilising solar power and training women in reeling silk threads. At the same time, the PM lauded the team of IITians for developing a portable ventilator which works on battery and can be easily used in remote areas.

Silk Spinning Centre That Run On Solar Power

Kuni works as a master reeler and weaver at the Bhagamunda Silk Park. About two months back, she established a centre in her village where she trains 50 local women in producing silkworm eggs and yarn from cocoons. At the park, using the Unnatti machines that operate on solar power, Kuni has already trained more than 1,000 women.

The PM said that due to these solar machines, these tribal women do not have to bear the electricity bills burden and are earning income. He called it the boon of Sun God's solar energy and said that the more the boon and blessings spread, the better it is.

Kuni said, "We have around 250 reeling machines here that are not just technologically advanced but also run on solar power. This cuts down on electricity costs and is profitable compared to the traditional thigh silk reeling method," reported The Indian Express.

Know About Kuni & Her Future Plans

Exhilarated by the PM's recognition of her efforts, Kuni plans to soon procure solar machines for her centre in Kardapal village. Kuni is the youngest among six siblings and began learning silk reel at the young age of 12 in the Bhagamunda Tassar Rearers' Cooperative Society.

Her father passed away at the time, and suddenly the family had to struggle even for two meals a day. To support and maintain the family, her mother used to work as a labourer at the Tassar farms.

Not just this, Kuni had to give up on her education to join the society to augment her family income. In 2014-15, she was awarded the Best Reeler Award for her work by the Ministry of Textiles.

Portable Ventilator That Works On Battery

A team at IIT-Bhubaneshwar developed a portable ventilator to fight against COVID-19; however, it has progressed to more significant utilities. The device is capable of saving the lives of premature newborns. It operates on battery and can be easily used in remote areas.

The portable ventilator was designed and manufactured two years back by MM Mahapatra and his team consisting of JG Thakare, Arabinda Meher, Bivudatta Mohanty and Umesh Melkani from the School of Mechanical Sciences.

