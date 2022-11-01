No More Long Queues! Bengaluru Metro Launches World's First QR Ticketing Service On WhatsApp

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and WhatsApp have collaborated to launch Namma Metro's WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service on October 31, which offers commuters easy and interactive services.

The chatbot will facilitate commuters using the Namma Metro to use services like buying tickets and recharging their metro smartcards on WhatsApp. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-powered payments have been integrated with the chatbot.

According to the officials, the QR helps users plan their travel by locating the closest metro station to the user's present position, train schedules at various stations, and other pertinent information. It is accessible in English and Kannada to all commuters.

The BMRCL said, "The payment process is a seamless experience, giving customers a choice to pay without leaving the WhatsApp conversation screen. Users have the option to pay through WhatsApp payments after selecting their travel-related data by verifying the transaction with their UPI pin."

No More Long Queues For Commuters

The official BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot number is +918105556677, which users must save to their phones. Commuters can initiate a conversation with the bot to purchase QR tickets by sending a "Hi" message, after which they can select from several options. It is an expansion of the "Paper QR Ticket" already sold at ticket booths.

The purchased mobile QR tickets are valid until the day's Metro service ends. The commuters can cancel their journey and receive a refund of their ticket cost. Over the token fare, the BMRCL offers a 5 per cent discount on QR tickets, reported The Indian Express.

First In World To Enable QR Ticketing On WhatsApp

BMRCL is the first transit service in the world to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp, claimed officials. At the same time, earlier this year, Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) launched an "e-ticket on WhatsApp" facility and claimed to be the first MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) globally to offer e-ticket on WhatsApp.

The managing director of BMRCL, Anjum, stated that Namma Metro had trained workers and placed QR code scanners in stations. The new system would go into force on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.

Also Read: Affordable Healthcare! IIT-Kanpur Develops Advanced Artificial Heart, 8 Times Cheaper Than Imported One