All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No More Long Queues! Bengaluru Metro Launches Worlds First QR Ticketing Service On WhatsApp

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Wikipedia

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

No More Long Queues! Bengaluru Metro Launches World's First QR Ticketing Service On WhatsApp

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  1 Nov 2022 11:36 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Rail announced the introduction of its end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp, claiming to be the first transit provider in the world to introduce it. It allows users to experience simple and interactive services.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and WhatsApp have collaborated to launch Namma Metro's WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service on October 31, which offers commuters easy and interactive services.

The chatbot will facilitate commuters using the Namma Metro to use services like buying tickets and recharging their metro smartcards on WhatsApp. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-powered payments have been integrated with the chatbot.

According to the officials, the QR helps users plan their travel by locating the closest metro station to the user's present position, train schedules at various stations, and other pertinent information. It is accessible in English and Kannada to all commuters.

The BMRCL said, "The payment process is a seamless experience, giving customers a choice to pay without leaving the WhatsApp conversation screen. Users have the option to pay through WhatsApp payments after selecting their travel-related data by verifying the transaction with their UPI pin."

No More Long Queues For Commuters

The official BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot number is +918105556677, which users must save to their phones. Commuters can initiate a conversation with the bot to purchase QR tickets by sending a "Hi" message, after which they can select from several options. It is an expansion of the "Paper QR Ticket" already sold at ticket booths.

The purchased mobile QR tickets are valid until the day's Metro service ends. The commuters can cancel their journey and receive a refund of their ticket cost. Over the token fare, the BMRCL offers a 5 per cent discount on QR tickets, reported The Indian Express.

First In World To Enable QR Ticketing On WhatsApp

BMRCL is the first transit service in the world to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp, claimed officials. At the same time, earlier this year, Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) launched an "e-ticket on WhatsApp" facility and claimed to be the first MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) globally to offer e-ticket on WhatsApp.

The managing director of BMRCL, Anjum, stated that Namma Metro had trained workers and placed QR code scanners in stations. The new system would go into force on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.

Also Read: Affordable Healthcare! IIT-Kanpur Develops Advanced Artificial Heart, 8 Times Cheaper Than Imported One

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Namma Metro Rail 
Bengaluru Metro 
QR Ticketing 
WhatsApp 

Must Reads

No More Long Queues! Bengaluru Metro Launches World's First QR Ticketing Service On WhatsApp
No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Recent Comments By Ramiz Raja After Pakistan Lose Against Zimbabwe
Viral Posts Falsely Claim That Cadbury Uses Beef Derived Gelatine In Its Indian Products
Kerala: Woman Cop Breastfeeds Starving Baby Separated From Mother, Receives Praise From Police Force
Similar Posts
Air Pollution: Delhi Govt Constitutes 586 Teams To Ensure Ban On Demolition, Construction Works
Good Governance

Air Pollution: Delhi Govt Constitutes 586 Teams To Ensure Ban On Demolition, Construction Works

The Logical Indian Crew
Digital Diligence: Centre To Set Up Appellate Panels In 3 Months To Settle Social Media Users Resentments
Good Governance

Digital Diligence: Centre To Set Up Appellate Panels In 3 Months To Settle Social Media Users'...

The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana Police Identifies Nearly 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused For Cybercrimes, Maximum In Gurugram
Good Governance

Haryana Police Identifies Nearly 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused For Cybercrimes, Maximum In...

The Logical Indian Crew
Know About This Kerala Villages Cost-Cutting Power Generation Model That Is Inspiring Tamil Nadu Panchayats
Good Governance

Know About This Kerala Village's 'Cost-Cutting' Power Generation Model That Is Inspiring Tamil Nadu...

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala Govt Launches Lucky Bill App To Curb GST Evasion
Good Governance

Kerala Govt Launches' Lucky Bill App' To Curb GST Evasion

Vakilsearch

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X