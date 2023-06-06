Man Fulfills Mother’s Dream Of Quitting Her Job, Heartwarming Story Leaves Netizens Teary-Eyed

A heartwarming story of a man who fulfilled his mother's dream by helping her quit her job is going viral on social media.

Ayush Goyal, from Punjab, who describes himself as a 9-5 accountant turned four-figure copywriter on Twitter, shared on the microblogging platform how his mother achieved her dream of quitting her job to become a full-time mother and wife. He revealed that his mother was earning $70 per month (approximately Rs 5,500).

My mum just escaped her $70/month 9-5 to become a full-time mother and wife.



This was her dream.



I still remember when we both cried in the bathroom because we had no money for my college.



Twitter not only changed my life but my mother's as well.



Grateful to my 764 friends🤗 pic.twitter.com/YzvsexDXqk — Ayush Goyal (@heyAyuush) May 30, 2023

According to Goyal, this was her dream, and he recalled how they both had cried once in the bathroom because they had no money for his college. He also shared that Twitter not only changed his life but also that of his mother. He expressed gratitude to his 764 friends and posted the tweet along with two pictures of his mother in which she is seen posing for the camera.

Goyal shared the heartwarming story on Tuesday, May 30; since then, his post has gone viral. The tweet has accumulated over 5,000 likes and more than 420,000 views.

Netizens Inspired

Very inspiring story, amazing work Ayush. Keep pushing for greatness 😇 — Samuel Weil (@sfweil) May 31, 2023





This is amazing.



Nothing beats looking at your mothers face and realizing... Now she is ok and don't have to do those silly things.



Congrats man 👏 .. Best wishes for both of you. — Gulshan soni (@Imgulshansoni) May 31, 2023





Inspirational.



This is only the beginning for you. — Virgil Brewster (@thevirgilbrew) May 31, 2023





Ayush, this brought tears to my eyes.



That's incredible. More power to you! Following your journey, now. — Aimen (@AimenBatool) May 31, 2023





