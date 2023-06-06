All section
Man Fulfills Mother’s Dream Of Quitting Her Job, Heartwarming Story Leaves Netizens Teary-Eyed

Uplifting
Man Fulfills Mother’s Dream Of Quitting Her Job, Heartwarming Story Leaves Netizens Teary-Eyed

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Writer: Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Punjab,  6 Jun 2023 12:12 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Ankita Singh

A heartwarming story of a man who fulfilled his mother's dream by helping her quit her job is going viral on social media.

Ayush Goyal, from Punjab, who describes himself as a 9-5 accountant turned four-figure copywriter on Twitter, shared on the microblogging platform how his mother achieved her dream of quitting her job to become a full-time mother and wife. He revealed that his mother was earning $70 per month (approximately Rs 5,500).

According to Goyal, this was her dream, and he recalled how they both had cried once in the bathroom because they had no money for his college. He also shared that Twitter not only changed his life but also that of his mother. He expressed gratitude to his 764 friends and posted the tweet along with two pictures of his mother in which she is seen posing for the camera.

Goyal shared the heartwarming story on Tuesday, May 30; since then, his post has gone viral. The tweet has accumulated over 5,000 likes and more than 420,000 views.

Netizens Inspired





trending 
Internet 
Twitter 
Dream 

