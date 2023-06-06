Over 400 Million Android Users At Risk As Dangerous Malware Found In 101 Apps

Researchers at Dr. Web and BleepingComputer have discovered a new dangerous malware called ‘SpinOK’ that has infected over 100 apps on Google Play Store. These apps have been downloaded 421,290,300 times, putting a significant number of Android users at risk of cyber threats.

While Google has been informed about the issues and removed the apps, researchers have advised users to delete these apps, take precautions, and avoid downloading any similar apps in the future.

The study cites that ‘SpinOK’ disguises itself as an advertisement software development kit (SDK), appearing to be legitimate by offering mini-games with daily rewards to attract users. However, once downloaded, the malware steals private data stored on users’ devices and sends it to a remote server. It connects to a C&C server by sending a request containing a large amount of technical information about the infected device.

The spyware helps cyber criminals obtain the list of files on the phone, verify the presence of a specified file or a directory on the device, and even copy or substitute the clipboard contents.

Malicious Content

It is further revealed that the apps had varying levels of malicious content, with some containing harmful software, while others had specific versions or were completely removed.Here is the list of the top 10 apps that are infected with the malware:

1. Noizz - video editor with music

2. Zapya - File Transfer, Share

3. VFly - video editor&video maker

4. MVBit - MV video status maker

5. Biugo - video maker&video editor

6. Crazy Drop

7. Cashzine - Earn money reward

8. Fizzo Novel - Reading offline

9. CashEM - Get rewards

10.Tick: watch to earn

The complete list of apps is provided on GitHub.

The spyware helps cyber criminals obtain the list of files on the phone, verify the presence of a specified file or a directory on the device, and even copy or substitute the clipboard contents.

It is further revealed that the apps had varying levels of malicious content, with some containing harmful software, while others had specific versions or were completely removed.

Also Read: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Probe Ordered

