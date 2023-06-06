All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Over 400 Million Android Users At Risk As Dangerous Malware Found In 101 Apps

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representative)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Over 400 Million Android Users At Risk As Dangerous Malware Found In 101 Apps

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Writer: Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Remote Intern

He is pursuing my masters in journalism at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and aspires to be a sports journalist.

See article by Tanveer Singh Kapoor

India,  6 Jun 2023 8:33 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

While Google has been informed about the issues and removed the apps, researchers have advised users to delete these apps, take precautions, and avoid downloading any similar apps in the future.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Researchers at Dr. Web and BleepingComputer have discovered a new dangerous malware called ‘SpinOK’ that has infected over 100 apps on Google Play Store. These apps have been downloaded 421,290,300 times, putting a significant number of Android users at risk of cyber threats.

While Google has been informed about the issues and removed the apps, researchers have advised users to delete these apps, take precautions, and avoid downloading any similar apps in the future.

The study cites that ‘SpinOK’ disguises itself as an advertisement software development kit (SDK), appearing to be legitimate by offering mini-games with daily rewards to attract users. However, once downloaded, the malware steals private data stored on users’ devices and sends it to a remote server. It connects to a C&C server by sending a request containing a large amount of technical information about the infected device.

The spyware helps cyber criminals obtain the list of files on the phone, verify the presence of a specified file or a directory on the device, and even copy or substitute the clipboard contents.

Malicious Content

It is further revealed that the apps had varying levels of malicious content, with some containing harmful software, while others had specific versions or were completely removed.Here is the list of the top 10 apps that are infected with the malware:

1. Noizz - video editor with music

2. Zapya - File Transfer, Share

3. VFly - video editor&video maker

4. MVBit - MV video status maker

5. Biugo - video maker&video editor

6. Crazy Drop

7. Cashzine - Earn money reward

8. Fizzo Novel - Reading offline

9. CashEM - Get rewards

10.Tick: watch to earn

The complete list of apps is provided on GitHub.

The spyware helps cyber criminals obtain the list of files on the phone, verify the presence of a specified file or a directory on the device, and even copy or substitute the clipboard contents.

It is further revealed that the apps had varying levels of malicious content, with some containing harmful software, while others had specific versions or were completely removed.

Also Read: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Probe Ordered

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tanveer Singh Kapoor
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Android 
malware 
Android Apps 
Android Users 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X