Inspiring! Bihar Man Becomes Assistant Professor At Same University Where He Worked As Peon

Making another story of success with hard work and determination, a Bihar man has been appointed as the assistant professor at a university where he worked as a peon for over a decade. Kamal Kishor Mandal (42), a resident of Bhagalpur, has inspired and continues to inspire many with his journey.

The Bihar man faced financial constraints in 2003, forcing him to take up a night guard job in a college at Munger, Bihar. Notably, he completed his graduation in political science before taking up this job. Despite being a graduate, he couldn't land a job, hinting at the lack of employment opportunities in the state.

Later, he was sent to Ambedkar Thought and Social Work department at the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU). After spending five years on duty, he was assigned to the position of a peon. However, Mandal had the ambition to achieve something big in life.

Overcoming Financial Hurdles

He researched the offered subjects and requested the university for permission to let him study further. The university accepted his request, and he did his Master in Arts at Ambedkar Thought and Social Work in 2009. He completed his degree with a good ranking through hard work and dedication.

He sought permission from the university to do PhD, but it wasn't accepted for some years. In 2012, TMBU accepted his request and permitted him to undergo PhD degree. The following year, Mandal enrolled in the PhD programme and submitted his thesis in 2017, reported MoneyControl.

He never allowed his financial situation to overpower his dream to achieve big in life. He studied in classes during morning hours, attended duty during the afternoon, and revised the study materials at midnight. In 2019, he was awarded the PhD degree and cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET).

A Story Of Grit & Resilience

Soon after, he started applying for jobs as a professor and lecturer. Fortunately, the Bihar State University Service Commission rolled out the advertisement for vacancies in TMBU for the post of assistant professor at the same time. He applied for the post and waited with patience for the result.

As many as 12 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round, out of which he was selected for the post of assistant professor at the Ambedkar Thought and Social Work department, where he worked in the position of peon for several years.

He dedicated his success to his teachers and the university administration, who supported him in his journey. Mandal has now set an example for every struggling student to rise above the difficulties and find an opportunity that will lead them to success.

