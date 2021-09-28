All section
Caste discrimination
Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata To Turn Inclusive For Senior Citizens, Specially-Abled Devotees

Image Credits: Wikimedia

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata To Turn Inclusive For Senior Citizens, Specially-Abled Devotees

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

West Bengal,  28 Sep 2021 8:54 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

As per reports, separate entrance and exit gates for the elderly and the differently-abled people would be designed and a ramp to reach the pandal would be created. Additionally, medical supplies such as oxygen cylinders and pulse oximeters would be available in the pandals.

Several organisations in Kolkata have joined hands to make visits to Durga puja pandals more friendly for specially-abled people and senior citizens while maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

An NGO that has collaborated with the apex body of community Durga Pujas, a private hospital and the Rotary club in the city, announced an award for creating a conducive environment in a pandal for specially-abled and senior citizens.

The secretary of NIP, the NGO which has initiated it, informed that over 350 puja committees have enrolled their names to participate.

Partha Ghosh, working as an executive committee member of Forum for Durgotsab, which is the apex platform of around 600 community pujas, said that every member has been requested to comply with the COVID protocols as well as follow accessibility guidelines for free and easy movement of persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

Making Pandals Accessible For Specially-Abled People

For the contest, the jury team will include medical personnel, and they will visit the pandals.

"There will be a separate entrance and exit gates for the differently-abled people and a ramp to reach the pandal. Wheelchairs will also be available. Besides, a specially designed braille facility will be there for the visually impaired people to feel the interiors," said Arijit Moitra from Samajsebi Sangha which is taking part in the initiative, reported The New Indian Express.

He also informed that there will be oxygen cylinders, pulse oximeters and ambulance in the pandal, apart from a 24x7 help desk manned to treat any emergency.

The NIP secretary added that many puja committees follow the required guidelines now.

Also Read: Hard Work Pays Off! Daughter Of Daily Wager In Kerala Aces UPSC, Secures 481 Rank

Senior Citizens 
Pandals 
Kolkata 
Specially-abled 

