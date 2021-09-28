All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hard Work Pays Off! Daughter Of Daily Wager In Kerala Aces UPSC, Secures 481 Rank

Image Credits: Pixabay, The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Hard Work Pays Off! Daughter Of Daily Wager In Kerala Aces UPSC, Secures 481 Rank

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

Kerala,  28 Sep 2021 3:36 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

27-year-old S Aswathy began seriously considering taking civil service examinations after starting her IT career, and she went about working and studying at the same time. She left a lucrative IT career in 2017 to pursue full-time civil service training.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

S Aswathy, a 27-year-old girl from Thiruvananthapuram's Karikkakom and daughter of a construction labourer has achieved her ambition of becoming a civil servant. She passed the UPSC exam in 2020, securing 481st rank. She shared that she was not expecting to pass the exam on her fourth attempt.

A determined Aswathy, however, is preparing for the prelims of this year's examination which is scheduled for October 10. She aspires to be an IAS officer.

"Though I am happy that I cleared the examination, I may get IRS (Indian Revenue Service). As my dream is to become an IAS officer, I am preparing for the upcoming UPSC examination," said Aswathy, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Wishes Are Fulfilled

Since she was in Class VIII, Aswathy wanted to be an IAS officer. She eventually changed her mind and enrolled at Government Barton Hill Engineering College in Thiruvananthapuram to study engineering. In 2015, she was hired by TCS Kochi during her final year.

She began seriously considering taking civil service examinations after starting her IT career, and she went about working and studying at the same time. She left a lucrative IT career in 2017 to pursue full-time civil service training.

Aswathy's father, Premkumar P, stated he was happy with his daughter's performance because her studies were arduous. "My daughter makes me proud. She is a dedicated worker who has excelled in her studies since she was in elementary school," he said, reported The New Indian Express.

PM Modi Congratulates The Toppers Of UPSC

There were 11 Keralites among the top 100.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the individuals who have passed the UPSC civil services examination.

He also provided some encouraging words for those who had fallen short. He tweeted, "To my young friends who did not pass the UPSC exam, I would like to express my admiration for your abilities. More attempts are on the way. At the same time, India offers a wide range of opportunities that are just waiting to be discovered. Best of luck with whatever you choose to accomplish."

Also Read: India Sinks More Into Gender Gap, Unemployment Highest Among Women: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Kerala 
UPSC 
Daily Labourer 
Prelims 
IAS 
Civil Service Examination 
IT Job 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X