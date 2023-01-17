Helping Hand! In-A-First For Madhya Pradesh, Brain Dead Woman's Hands Donated For Transplantation

Seen as a revolution in the field of organ donation, a brain-dead 52-year-old woman from Indore in Madhya Pradesh had her hands donated for transplantation to a teenage girl in Mumbai.

According to a health official, the woman's family also approved the donation of her skin, eyes, lungs, liver, and kidneys. Vinita Khajanchi's husband, Sunil, owns and operates a transportation company, and they have two daughters.

A First In State's History

Vinita Khajanchi, an Indore resident, was admitted to a private hospital in Indore on the morning of January 13 due to a critical brain condition. Two days later, she was pronounced brain-dead, as reported by The Print.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, secretary of the Indore Society for Organ Donation and dean of the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, stated that this was the first instance in the state's history that both hands of a brain-dead person were donated.

Terming it a revolution in organ donation, Dixit said that Khajanchi's hands were sent to Mumbai on Monday by a special flight. An 18-year-old girl from Mumbai, born without limbs, will receive hand transplants at a private hospital.

Niriha, Khajanchi's eldest daughter, stated that her mother had a special affection for girls. Coincidentally, her hands will be transplanted into an 18-year-old girl after passing. Sandeepan Arya, a representative from Muskan Group, a non-profit organization that advocates organ donation, said that Khajanchi's lungs were flown to Chennai and will be given to two needy patients. Also, her liver and kidneys will be given to recipients in Indore.

The Importance Of Organ Donation

The gap between the number of people in need of organ donation and the number of people who receive it is significant in India. According to data from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), over 1.5 million people in India require organ transplants. Still, only a fraction of those receives the transplant they need.

A study also found that India's average organ donation rate is low at 0.36 per million, noting that a lack of understanding about brain death is one of the country's most significant challenges in increasing organ donation rates. The success of this hand transplantation is expected to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and the positive impact it can have on the lives of those in need.

Also Read: Netizens Get Emotional As Elderly Woman Donates Kidney To Husband After He Undergoes 98 Dialysis Sessions