Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants every child of the state should get an education for a bright future. However, due to inflation in the present time, many parents cannot send their children to good schools to teach, and there is no attention in small government schools. 'Aa Laut Chale Yojana' is a recently announced scheme by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, which aims to bring back the students to school who had to drop out due to personal reasons.

The main objective of this scheme is to send every child of the state to school. Those students who had taken a drop in any year now want to do further studies; then, through this scheme, they will be able to sit in the 10th and 12th class examinations. The Times of India reported that there are around 14000 dropouts of the Indore district from classes nine to 12 eligible for the 'Aa Laut Chalein' scheme.

Eligibility Of The Students

The students would get the opportunity to appear in class 10th and 12th examination from Madhya Pradesh State Open School to reconnect school tyrant students to mainstream school without passing class 9th to 12th. Only the syllabus prescribed for class 10th or 12th in Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be applicable for these students.

The online registration window for the scheme will close on Thursday. Moreover, the students will have to carry the original mark sheet and photo identity documents to appear in the final examination if they apply online. The examination for these candidates will be conducted in June.

