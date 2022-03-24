All section
Caste discrimination
Dalit Man Forced To Rub Nose On Temple Platform After Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Gods

Image Credit: Tour My India, Pexels

The Logical Indian Crew

Dalit Man Forced To Rub Nose On Temple Platform After Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Gods

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Rajasthan,  24 March 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The victim, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, can be seen rubbing his nose on the temple platform under the pressure of the people surrounding him. The Police registered an FIR against 11 people on Tuesday night, and 2 of them have been arrested.

A Dalit man in Rajasthan's Alwar district was forced to rub his nose on the temple platform for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods after criticising the Bollywood movie, 'The Kashmir Files'. The video of the incident, which happened on March 22, 2022, in Rajasthan's Gokulpur village, went viral on social media. The victim, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, can be seen rubbing his nose on the temple platform under the pressure of the people surrounding him. The Police registered an FIR against 11 people on Tuesday night, and 2 of them have been arrested.

Derogatory Remarks To Hindu Gods In Facebook Comments

The CO said Meghwal, who works in a private bank, had criticised the 'Kashmir Files' movie on Facebook two-three days ago. He had written a post against the movie, which invited critical comments, The Indian Express reported. In his post, Meghwal had questioned if the atrocities happened only with Pandits and not with Dalits. Moreover, he also mentioned that atrocities against the poor occur every day, and nothing is being done about the same. Some people also responded with 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Shri Krishna' to Meghwal's post. After that, the victim responded with some derogatory remarks to the comments.

Mayawati Demands President's Rule

Although later, Meghwal sought an apology on social media for his remarks, some local people wanted him to apologise in the temple. BSP President Mayawati said that the Congress government had failed miserably to secure the rights of the minorities and the tribal communities in the state and demanded the imposition of the President's rule. The BSP chief cited various cases of atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis in Rajasthan to buttress her point.

Also Read: World Tuberculosis Day: Centre, States Work Collaboratively To Eradicate The Disease

Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
