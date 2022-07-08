In a video surfaced across social media platforms, a 79-year-old retired professor and former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, identified as Roop Rekha Verma, was seen on the streets of Lucknow distributing pamphlets. She took this initiative to spread awareness among people to maintain peace and brotherhood and to keep the spirit of the 1857 revolution alive, 'The Siege of Lucknow'.



The 'Siege of Lucknow' was a prolonged defense of the British Residency within the city of Lucknow from rebel sepoys during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. She distributed the pamphlets among the people to shed light on the freedom struggle and to keep the revolution of freedom alive. Her dedication is to keep history unforgotten and people aware of the freedom struggle. In the pamphlet, Verma also mentioned maintaining peace and brotherhood that will lead society to greater heights.

Who Is Retired Prof. Verma?

Professor Verma is a fierce feminist known to be a vocal advocate of women's rights. Her works are extensively recognised and admired by the new generation of activists. From 1964 to 2003, Verma served as the Professor of Philosophy and Head of the Department (HoD) at Lucknow University (LU). Her interest majorly lies in social philosophy, metaphysics, philosophical logic, and epistemology. She is also a renowned writer who published over 50 research papers and other publications.

Netizens Inspired

Many people took to LinkedIn and Twitter and appreciated her move toward making society a better place to live. One user Tweeted, "Mam is one of the most sensible and logical voices of Lucknow. We bow down in honor for Roop Rekha Verma Maam. Respect." Another user said, "What does she get doing that? A true teacher will always teach everyone for the betterment of the society, to maintain peace and brotherhood." A user took to LinkedIn and shared Verma's video of distributing the pamphlet and wrote, "Hats off to this courageous lady who has a sense of responsibility towards society. It is the duty of every single citizen to wake up and stand toward safeguarding the Unity & Diversity of India and to bring change, that will make one a true Indian."

