Remarkable! Registered Transgender Voters In Thane Polls Increases By Over 80% This Year

During the 2011 census, it was found that India has over 4.5 lakh transgender population, out of which only 40,000 were registered as voters for the 2019 general election- just 10 per cent of the total population. But this time, there has been a significant increase in transgender voters as they are coming forward to register themselves for the Thane municipal polls. In the 2017 Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections, only 15 transgender voters were recorded, and now it has increased to 108 for the 2022 polls.



Ahead of the Thane polls scheduled for this year, the Thane Municipal has updated their voters' list, in which they have found a total of 13.9 lakh registered voters compared to 12.28 lakh voters in 2017. This year, the total voters figure comprises 7.45 lakh men, 6.45 lakh women, and 108 transgender voters. The significant increase in the number of transgender voters implies the willingness of the LGBTQ+ community to take part in the festival of democracy. Many social and non-profit organizations have also come forward to insist more LGBTQ+ individuals participate in the elections.

Gender Identity A Concern

A transgender voter living in Manpada, Karina Ade, said, "Earlier, the LGBTQ+ members used to fear revealing our profession or gender identity. However, leaders in our community have helped us to understand the importance and benefits of holding an identity card and to be registered as full-time voters. According to the practice in our community, most of us follow the leaders or gurus, and thus most of us got registered for the first time as voters," reported Hindustan Times.

The civic body officials also claimed that they carried out a weeklong drive in March to spread awareness of the importance of voting among the transgender community. "On the occasion of International Transgender Day of visibility in March, a week-long initiative was organized wherein our officials reached out to transgender people across the city in various wards and helped them register as voters, thus increasing the numbers," said Vipin Sharma, TMC Commissioner.

