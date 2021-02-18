Lucknow Man Builds Robot To Take Care Of His Differently-Abled Dog

Jojo, a challenged dog, got a new lease of life after a man built a robot to help the dog overcome disability. The dog was rescued by Milind Raj, a robot enthusiast, during the COVID-19 lockdown in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The dog was beaten so badly that it had gone blind and deaf. The dog was in a traumatic state and was afraid of any human being that came close to it.



Looking at the dog's troubled situation, Raj created a robot to feed it at regular intervals during his absence, reported ANI.



"I found this dog during the peak time of COVID-19 pandemic. I took him to the veterinarian, who told me about its traumatic condition. So I build a robot which feeds and monitors him, in my absence," said Milind Raj.

Raj shared that the condition of Jojo has improved after seven months. The veterinarian said that now the eyesight of Jojo can come back through regular medication.

Raj mentioned that he felt the need for creating a robot for Jojo as it feared interacting with other human beings.



He further added that the robots serve food, takes care of the daily routine of Jojo and monitors its health as well. He described it as an example of a rare and special bond between technology and life.

Raj is known as the "Drone Man" of India and has received an award at the hands of former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

During the COVID-19 induced lockdown last year, Raj had developed an 'anti-corona drone' prototype, also known as the 'sanitiser drone'. This drone had the capability of carrying out a comprehensive sanitisation process.

Raj had also built a drone in 2018 to rescue a stranded puppy from a 20-feet drain in the middle of a road in Lucknow and had won hearts for his unique innovation.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Girls Rescued From Prostitution Get Help From Judiciary To Start Afresh