Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Girls Rescued From Prostitution Get Help From Judiciary To Start Afresh

The Judiciary in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district took time to interact with teenage girls rescued from highway prostitution on Saturday. The girls were motivated and given the example of successful women hailing from their own tribe.

At a workshop held in Neemuch district, fifteen girls aged between 14 and 17 years who were rescued by social activists and police from highway prostitution interacted with judges. The girls belong to Banchhada tribe in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam districts.

The Banchhada tribe that lies in the bordering districts in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is infamous for pushing their minor girls into prostitution.

Apart from forcing its own daughters into prostitution, the tribe has also been pushing girls trafficked from other states, including Maharashtra, UP and Bihar into prostitution rackets.

The workshop was organised under the joint banner of Neemuch District Legal Services Authority and a local NGO Project Mission Mukti. It saw participation from the District and Sessions Judge and other members of the Authority.



"It's you and your parents who decide whether to plunge again into earning quick money, which has been the practice for decades or to replicate the feats of other girls of your own community, who have taken a different route and excel in academics to make careers in diverse fields," Neemuch District and Session Judge Hridesh said in the workshop.

Twenty-five young women rescued from the Banchhada tribe alone have given a new start to their lives and are now working in diverse professions such as teaching, nursing and police force.

Judge Hridesh said that the rescued girls shared their pains and problems and will be provided with adequate help.



He further added that the legal services authority plays a wider social role such as motivating girls from a particular community to bid adieu to prostitution and achieve something big in their lives.

"As per records with us, around 2000 girls aged between 10-12 years are engaged in prostitution rackets run in deras and dhabas near 68 villages of Neemuch, Ratlam and Mandsaur district," Advocate Akash Chouhan of NGO Project Mission Mukti said.



Chouhan had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in 2017 in the Madhya Pradesh High Court to end the highway prostitution of girls from his own Banchhada tribe.



The PIL is still pending a final hearing in the Indore Bench of the MP High Court.

