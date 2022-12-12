All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Nationhood Before Motherhood: Lt Harveen Kaur Adorns Uniform After Soldier Husband Lost His Life In Line Of Duty

Image Credits: Twitter/Def PRO Chennai, Unsplash

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Nationhood Before Motherhood': Lt Harveen Kaur Adorns Uniform After Soldier Husband Lost His Life In Line Of Duty

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

India,  12 Dec 2022 12:54 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Lt Harveen Kaur lost her husband, Major KPS Kahlon, in the line of duty in 2019. She was five months pregnant at the time. After his demise, Kaur took it upon herself to be the one from her family serving the nation.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In October, the Indian Army welcomed 186 officers, including 151 gentlemen cadets and 35 women cadets. The induction took place after a passing out parade held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu at the Officers Training Academy (OTA). Tweeting a video of Lieutenant Harveen Kaur from this ceremony, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal praised the officer for overcoming challenges in her life and determinedly serving the country.

Following In Her Husband's Footsteps

Lt Harveen Kaur lost her husband, Major KPS Kahlon, in the line of duty in 2019. She was five months pregnant at the time. Post his demise, Kaur took it upon herself to be the one from her family who serves the nation. She joined the OTA in Chennai, and after eleven months of rigorous training, she overcame all hurdles to adorn the uniform. She wanted to follow in the footsteps of her husband, who was an artillery officer of the 129 SATA Regiment.

In the video shared by Swati, originally posted by the Defence Public Relations Officer, Chennai's official Twitter handle, Kaur can be seen talking about her journey. In the video, she states that she is proud of herself and that her late husband would have been very proud of her. "I know he is seeing me from wherever he is", she expressed.

Speaking about her training, she said that the training phase was nice because of her batchmates, who "were more like a family". She concludes by saying that the hard work and challenges are all worth it at the end of the day.

Nation First For Harveen

Further, when Kaur was asked to choose between motherhood or nationhood, as she held her son Anhadbir Singh in her arms, Kaur responded saying, "For now, it is nationhood and then it is motherhood. Now I am in uniform; nothing comes before me other than the nation. My son is after the nation."

When asked if her son would join the army, Kaur states that he is too young and will decide his future himself. "I won't be taking any decisions for him. But I think this army thing will be in the blood. He has not seen his father, but I know that inspiration will be in him", she says. She adds that while her son has never seen his father, she wants to be the kind of parent figure that he can look up to and picture what his father was really like.

Also Read: Women In Forces! In A First, 6 Women Officers Clear Defence Service Exams

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Nationhood 
Motherhood 
Lt Harveen Kaur 
Major KPS Kahlon 
Officers Training Academy 
OTA 
Chennai 
Indian Army 

Must Reads

'Nationhood Before Motherhood': Lt Harveen Kaur Adorns Uniform After Soldier Husband Lost His Life In Line Of Duty
'Education Is Our Birth Right!': Dalit, Adivasi Students Take To Streets For Better Hostel Facilities
Karnataka: World Design Council To Support State Govt In Developing Design Thinking In Schools & Colleges
Hyderabad's Agastya Jaiswal Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Boy To Complete Post Graduation At 16
Similar Posts
Determined To Help The Under Privileged, Odisha Guest Lecturer Moonlights As Porter For Education Of Poor Kids
Uplifting

Determined To Help The Under Privileged, Odisha Guest Lecturer Moonlights As Porter For Education Of...

The Logical Indian Crew
From Rickshaw Puller To Succesful Innovator, Meet Farmer-Entrepreneur Dharamveer Kamboj
Uplifting

From Rickshaw Puller To Succesful Innovator, Meet Farmer-Entrepreneur Dharamveer Kamboj

The Logical Indian Crew
Rising Against Odds: Anand Mahindra Praises Punjab Woman Driving Auto To Support Her Family
Uplifting

'Rising Against Odds': Anand Mahindra Praises Punjab Woman Driving Auto To Support Her Family

The Logical Indian Crew
Pandemic Brought His Startup To Halt, Know How He Upskilled & Reskilled To Emerge Stronger
Uplifting

Pandemic Brought His Startup To Halt, Know How He Upskilled & Reskilled To Emerge Stronger

Ronit Kumar Singh
Kindness Matters! Businessman Offers Ride To Migrant Boy Kicked By Youth For Leaning On His Car
Uplifting

Kindness Matters! Businessman Offers Ride To Migrant Boy Kicked By Youth For Leaning On His Car

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X