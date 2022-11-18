Women In Forces! In A First, 6 Women Officers Clear Defence Service Exams

The Indian Army, which was considered a male-dominated bastion until 2021, had come about with the decision to permit entry to women into the permanent commission through the National Defence Academy (NDA). The decision was celebrated widely as it dismissed the long-standing arguments that women were physiologically weaker than men. It declared that women officers were equally eligible for permanent commission and command posts in the Army.

Proving their capacity yet once again, six women officers have cleared the prestigious examinations of the Defence Services Staff Course (DSSC) and Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) for the first time. The exams, which are held every September, had almost 1,500 officers appearing this year.

Women Making History

Women officers of the Indian Army have brought several laurels to the force, and their track records have often been topics of praise by institutions such as the Supreme Court. Marking the way forward for many more such feats, six women officers have cleared the prestigious defence service exams in a first.

Four among these officers would be further undergoing a year-long course alongside their fellow male officers from all three services at the Defence Services Staff College located in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. They will receive training on the grounds of operational, military intelligence, operational logistics, and administrative aspects of staff appointments.

As for the remaining two officers, one is on the reserve list for Defence Services Technical Staff Course, while the other officer has been shortlisted for Administration and Logistics Management Course (ALMC)/Intelligence Staff Course (ISC). According to a report by the New Indian Express, the staff courses offer adequate weightage for being considered for command appointments in the future. Upon successful completion of the course training, the women officers can apply and step into command roles.

Year Of Milestones For Women Officers

This year marked many firsts for women officers in the defence forces. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court approved the plea of 32 former women Indian Air Force officers from the Short Service Commission and directed the forces and Centre to grant them pension benefits equivalent to officers who served the forces for 20 years. Added along with this, for the first time, 22 women officers of the Army were granted Permanent Commissions in their respective arms and services. Some of these services included the Army Service Corps, Army Air Defence, Corps of Signals, Corps of Intelligence, Corps of Engineers, and so on.

With the recent win of six women clearing the defence exams, a milestone has been set to prove that the armed forces are transforming toward a space of gender equality and inclusivity. These officers, after passing the entrance exams, will attend the courses based on merit, service profile, and so on.

As per a statement released by an Army official, one of the women officers nominated for DSSC is the spouse of an officer who has also cleared the DSSC exam. This would then mark the history as them being the first couple from the Army to be attending the course together at Wellington.

