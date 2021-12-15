All section
Leh Gets Its First FM Radio Station; To Cover 50 Kms Aerial Distance

Leh Gets Its First FM Radio Station; To Cover 50 Kms Aerial Distance

Ladakh,  15 Dec 2021 11:08 AM GMT

The frequency for this radio station will be 91.1. It will cover up to 50 kilometres of aerial distance in its radius in Leh and Kargil.

Ladakh's capital city Leh got its first-ever Top FM radio on Tuesday, December 14. The station has been set up by the team of Sambhaav Media Group, which engaged in the business of print, electronic and broadcast media.

The station was launched by Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula, who congratulated the team for its efforts. He added that people now had a new source of entertainment along with the information for people residing in the picturesque mountain valley.

According to the report, the frequency for this radio station will be 91.1. It will cover up to 50 kilometres of aerial distance in its radius in Leh and Kargil, The Indian Express reported. Earlier, in Kargil, a station was set up by the All India Radio.

First Station In Ladakh

Ladakh got its first-ever radio station established in September, after the abrogation of Article 370 and the separation of UT from Jammu and Kashmir. It's India's first radio station at the highest altitude, with 13,000 feet in Himbotingla near Kargil.

It was inaugurated by Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. The minister had launched 10kW High Power Transmitters of All India Radio FM radio station and Doordarshan in the valley.

Thakur had said that this was a milestone moment for the people and a step towards countering neighbouring countries' propaganda and fostering the correct information to the public.

Writer : Devyani Madaik
Editor : Palak Agrawal
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
