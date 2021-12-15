All section
Over 50% People Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Law In 3 Years Under 30: Govt

Over 50% People Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Law In 3 Years Under 30: Govt

India,  15 Dec 2021

Nearly 4,690 people were arrested under UAPA in the three years, of which 53.32 per cent (2,501) were below 30.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, December 14, informed that more than half of the people, who were detained and arrested under the anti-terrorism law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between 2018-2020 were below the age of 30.

Nearly 4,690 people were arrested in the three years, of which 53.32 per cent (2,501) were below 30, NDTV reported.

States With Maximum Arrests

Uttar Pradesh had the maximum number of people charged under the stringent Act, with 1,338 arrests in three years. Of the total, 69.58 per cent (931) people were below the age of 30 years.

Manipur stood second in the list, with 943 arrests, of which 52.91 per cent (499) fell under 30 years of age. Jammu and Kashmir had the third-highest number of arrests, with 750, 366 were youngsters.

The data was revealed by the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha.

Judicial Process For Acquittals

On a query regarding the amendments in the Act, given the criticism it has drawn over the years, Rai said there were no considerations. Regarding the acquittals and arrests, the minister said the ministry would obey the judicial process.

"There are adequate constitutional, institutional and statutory safeguards in UAPA to prevent the misuse of law," the minister was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Also Read: Maharashtra Includes Climate Change In Primary Classes' Syllabus, Cultivate Awareness Among Students

