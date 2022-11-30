Reaching New Heights! Lance Naik Manju Becomes First Woman Skydiver Of Indian Army, Inspires Many

In a developing country like India, several prominent career fields, such as politics, armed forces, administration, and business, among others, are still dominated by men. But as women are carving a place for their capable selves in these male-dominated professions, another name gets added to the list – Lance Naik Manju, the first woman skydiver of the Indian Army.

First Skydiver Of Indian Army

Deployed in the Eastern Command from the Corps of Military Police, Lance Naik Manju jumped from a height of 10,000 feet from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv to become the first skydiver of the Indian Army. She has undoubtedly paved the way for several women to follow and establish themselves in the Army with their skills and capabilities.

The Eastern Command tweeted about Lance Naik's achievement through its official page, saying, "L/NK (WMP) Manju of #EasternCommand became the first Woman Soldier Sky Diver of the Indian Army. She jumped yesterday from 10,000ft from an ALH. This inspiring act of hers will set an example for other women in the army."

L/NK (WMP) Manju of #EasternCommand became first Woman Soldier Sky Diver of the Indian Army. She jumped yesterday from 10,000ft from an ALH. This inspiring act of hers will set an example for other women in the army.@adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/YKPufUcnDk — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) November 16, 2022

The statement was released with a video of Manju where she can be seen donning the safety gear before she takes a leap and skydives with the help of two other skydivers. She was trained by the special skydiving training team of the Indian Army's Adventure Wing for the jump, said the Indian Army Officials, as reported by The Indian Express.

In spiring Other Women



When the government data was last recorded in 2021, there were only 6,607 women in the Army compared to the 12,18,036 men. The Indian Air Force had 1,607 women officers and 1,46,727 men officers, whereas the Indian Navy had 704 women officers and 10,108 men officers.

Thus, Lance Naik Manju's achievement reverberates among all the women in the country who want to make a place for themselves in different professional spaces, especially in the Indian Armed Forces.

