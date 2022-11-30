All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Reaching New Heights! Lance Naik Manju Becomes First Woman Skydiver Of Indian Army, Inspires Many

Image Credits: Twitter/EasternCommand

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Reaching New Heights! Lance Naik Manju Becomes First Woman Skydiver Of Indian Army, Inspires Many

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

India,  30 Nov 2022 9:48 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Deployed in the Eastern Command from the Corps of Military Police, Lance Naik Manju jumped from a height of 10,000 feet from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv to become the first skydiver of the Indian Army.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a developing country like India, several prominent career fields, such as politics, armed forces, administration, and business, among others, are still dominated by men. But as women are carving a place for their capable selves in these male-dominated professions, another name gets added to the list – Lance Naik Manju, the first woman skydiver of the Indian Army.

First Skydiver Of Indian Army

Deployed in the Eastern Command from the Corps of Military Police, Lance Naik Manju jumped from a height of 10,000 feet from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv to become the first skydiver of the Indian Army. She has undoubtedly paved the way for several women to follow and establish themselves in the Army with their skills and capabilities.

The Eastern Command tweeted about Lance Naik's achievement through its official page, saying, "L/NK (WMP) Manju of #EasternCommand became the first Woman Soldier Sky Diver of the Indian Army. She jumped yesterday from 10,000ft from an ALH. This inspiring act of hers will set an example for other women in the army."

The statement was released with a video of Manju where she can be seen donning the safety gear before she takes a leap and skydives with the help of two other skydivers. She was trained by the special skydiving training team of the Indian Army's Adventure Wing for the jump, said the Indian Army Officials, as reported by The Indian Express.

Inspiring Other Women

When the government data was last recorded in 2021, there were only 6,607 women in the Army compared to the 12,18,036 men. The Indian Air Force had 1,607 women officers and 1,46,727 men officers, whereas the Indian Navy had 704 women officers and 10,108 men officers.

Thus, Lance Naik Manju's achievement reverberates among all the women in the country who want to make a place for themselves in different professional spaces, especially in the Indian Armed Forces.

Also Read: Women In Forces! In A First, 6 Women Officers Clear Defence Service Exams

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Lance Naik Manju 
First Woman Skydiver 
Indian Army 

Must Reads

Do Indian Sanitary Pads Contain 'Chemical Phthalates' More Than EU's Standard Limit? Misleading Information Viral
BJP IT Cell Head Makes False Claims About Earth's Rotation And Rahul Gandhi's Aarti At Narmada Ghat In Omkareshwar
Sustainable Cars! Four Lucknow School Kids Build Cars That Don't Pollute Air, Instead Clean It When Driven
In A First, Indore Plans To Issue Municipal Green Bond To Retail Investors For Solar Plant
Similar Posts
Scripting New Chapters! Wayanad To Host First-Ever Panchayat-Organised Literary Festival In India
Uplifting

Scripting New Chapters! Wayanad To Host First-Ever Panchayat-Organised Literary Festival In India

The Logical Indian Crew
Himachal Pradesh: Government School Principal To Sponsor Air & Rail Travel For Toppers
Uplifting

Himachal Pradesh: Government School Principal To Sponsor Air & Rail Travel For Toppers

The Logical Indian Crew
This Mans Campaign To Restore Villages Groundwater Levels Found Success With 3,500 New Water Bodies; Know More
Uplifting

This Man's Campaign To Restore Village's Groundwater Levels Found Success With 3,500 New Water...

The Logical Indian Crew
Level-Playing Field! Migrant Workers Son Shines In District-Level Sports; Secures Gold Medal In High Jump
Uplifting

Level-Playing Field! Migrant Worker's Son Shines In District-Level Sports; Secures Gold Medal In...

The Logical Indian Crew
Fighting Financial Difficulties! 18-Yr-Old Boy Cracks JEE Mains In First Attempt, Secures Admission In IERT
Uplifting

Fighting Financial Difficulties! 18-Yr-Old Boy Cracks JEE Mains In First Attempt, Secures Admission...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X