Krryz Woman Gets New Lease Of Life With 'Auto Liver Transplant’

A Kyrgyzstani patient who was suffering from a rare liver disease got a new lease on life after an auto liver transplant was performed on her by a private hospital in New Delhi. The 35-year-old woman is doing well following the procedure, which the hospital claims was “first in North India.”

The liver is removed from the body in an auto liver transplant and placed in a preservative solution. After that, the diseased portion of the liver is removed, damaged veins are repaired or replaced with artificial veins, and the liver is implanted again in the body.

The Kyrgyzstani, who had been experiencing abdominal pain for three months, underwent the transplant recently at Fortis Escorts Hospital, as stated by the hospital. According to the statement, the “complex transplant” was conducted by a medical team led by Dr. Vivek Vij, chairman of liver transplant, in an eight-hour procedure, reported The Times Of India.

Vij explained in a statement that they had removed the damaged part of the liver during the surgery and successfully replaced it with its normal part. He also added that the patient had recovered quickly and was discharged on the eighth day after the surgery in a stable condition, without the use of any immunosuppressant medicines that are usually needed after organ transplantation.

He also said that removing the diseased area was challenging since the liver was stuck with surrounding essential structures, and there was a risk of harm to vital organs, including additional complications and bleeding. The Centre for Disease Control says that echinococcosis multilocularis is an uncommon health condition caused by tapeworm infection, which is prevalent among foxes, dogs, coyotes, and cats.



He further described that it has a 10% recurrence rate, and if not treated promptly and effectively, the infection might harm the patient’s lungs, kidneys, blood vessels, and intestines. “However, in this particular case, we opted for a novel technique (auto liver transplant) where the damaged part of the liver was removed and replaced by a healthy part of the liver,” he added.

According to Bidesh Chandra Paul, the hospital’s zonal director, this is only the second case of auto liver transplant carried out in India, as the procedure requires significant knowledge and competence.

